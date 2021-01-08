Bryan boys basketball team moves into first-place tie atop District 12-6A

COPPERAS COVE — Bryan’s Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 24 points to reach 1,000 for his career, and the Viking boys basketball team moved into a five-way tie for first in District 12-6A with a 56-43 victory over Copperas Cove on Friday.

Bryan (12-2, 3-1) is tied with Killeen Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen Shoemaker and Belton for first in 12-6A.

Dom Caldwell had 14 points, six rebounds and one assist for Bryan, while Dylan Glover had eight points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Johnson added 11 rebounds and two steals, and Nic Caraway had four points and four rebounds.