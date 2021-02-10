Bryan boys basketball team loses to district-leading Killeen Ellison

The Vikings had a lot to celebrate on Senior Night. It just didn’t end the way they’d hoped.
The Bryan boys basketball team left Viking Gym for the first time this season with a loss Tuesday after falling 56-44 to ninth-ranked Killeen Ellison in District 12-6A play.
Bryan (18-5, 9-4) honored its six seniors — Ma’kie Knight, CJ Tyler, Rodney Johnson Jr., Braylon Robertson, Aleks Kalaouze and Dom Caldwell — a group that helped the Vikings clinch a spot in the playoffs with a 70-68 win over Belton on Friday.
But the Vikings’ slim chance of possibly tying the Eagles (25-1, 12-1) for the title slipped away because of early offensive struggles.
“I felt like we gave them the majority of their points off our bad mistakes,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said. “Defensively, we did a pretty good job in the half court. They made one shot outside of the paint, and most of those paint shots were off of our turnovers and layups with a couple of offensive rebounds.”
The loss dropped Bryan out of a second-place tie with Harker Heights (15-4 10-3), which beat Copperas Cove 70-63. The Vikings will close out the regular season at Killeen Shoemaker (8-15, 6-7) on Friday. Belton beat Shoemaker on Tuesday 80-62, to clinch a playoff spot. Belton has to beat Harker Heights on Friday to give Bryan a shot at tying for second place.
The Vikings will need a better start Friday than it had Tuesday. The Vikings forced seven turnovers and grabbed 14 rebounds in the first half against Ellison, but struggled to hit shots. The Vikings made just 7 of 23 field goals, while the Eagles hit 10 of 30 for a 23-16 lead.
“[Ellison] does a great job of pressuring,” Hines said. “They don’t let you get in a rhythm. We are a rhythm-shooting team, so that hurt us. We needed to settle down, and that took awhile. When we did settle down, we executed.”
The Eagles built a 12-point lead late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Javon Walker just moments after Bryan missed four consecutive shots. Bryan’s Chris Maxey scored four points after the Vikings took a timeout, but Ellison still led 34-24 going into the final period.
Hines said Bryan’s fourth-quarter plan was to ramp up the defensive intensity and not worry about fouling Ellison, which had only made two free throws through three quarters.
“There weren’t a lot of fouls in the game [at that point],” Hines said. “We talked about being more aggressive and going for steals, and if we couldn’t get them, then fouling on the ground. We just couldn’t catch them on a couple of those.”
Rodney Johnson Jr. found a rhythm with seven of Bryan’s 20 points in the final period, but the Vikings’ plan to use the charity stripe to their advantage backfired as Ellison made 10 of 11 foul shots.
“I thought we did a good job,” Hines said. “We just didn’t make enough shots there at the end to pull within striking distance to continue the foul game.”
Hines said regardless of the loss, Bryan’s senior class deserves praise for their hard work this season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Hines said. “I told them after the game they played nearly perfect at home. This is the only loss we’ve had at home to a really good team, and that doesn’t define their Senior Night.”
Killeen Ellison 56, Bryan 44
ELLISON (25-1, 12-1) — Jayce Wright 17, Kesean Garland 13, Jamyron Keller 12, Javon Walker 8, Tendon Stewart 6.
BRYAN (18-5, 9-4) — Rodney Johnson Jr. 11, Dylan Glover 10, CJ Tyler 6, Nic Caraway 5, Taylan Johnson 4, Dom Caldwell 4, Chris Maxey 4.
Killeen Ellison 12 11 11 22 — 56
Bryan 6 10 8 20 — 44