Bryan boys basketball team loses to district-leading Killeen Ellison

The Vikings will need a better start Friday than it had Tuesday. The Vikings forced seven turnovers and grabbed 14 rebounds in the first half against Ellison, but struggled to hit shots. The Vikings made just 7 of 23 field goals, while the Eagles hit 10 of 30 for a 23-16 lead.

“[Ellison] does a great job of pressuring,” Hines said. “They don’t let you get in a rhythm. We are a rhythm-shooting team, so that hurt us. We needed to settle down, and that took awhile. When we did settle down, we executed.”

The Eagles built a 12-point lead late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Javon Walker just moments after Bryan missed four consecutive shots. Bryan’s Chris Maxey scored four points after the Vikings took a timeout, but Ellison still led 34-24 going into the final period.

Hines said Bryan’s fourth-quarter plan was to ramp up the defensive intensity and not worry about fouling Ellison, which had only made two free throws through three quarters.

“There weren’t a lot of fouls in the game [at that point],” Hines said. “We talked about being more aggressive and going for steals, and if we couldn’t get them, then fouling on the ground. We just couldn’t catch them on a couple of those.”