Bryan boys basketball team earns road win in district play

KILLEEN — Rodney Johnson Jr. and Dylan Glover each scored 22 points to lead the Bryan boys basketball team past Killeen 67-51 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play.
Johnson also had 10 rebounds and five assists, while Glover had eight rebounds and two assists. Dom Caldwell added 10 points, two rebounds and two assists for Bryan (16-4, 6-3). Nic Caraway had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and CJ Tyler had 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals.
The Vikings will continue 12-6A play at Temple on Friday.