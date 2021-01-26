 Skip to main content
Bryan boys basketball team earns road win in district play
KILLEEN — Rodney Johnson Jr. and Dylan Glover each scored 22 points to lead the Bryan boys basketball team past Killeen 67-51 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play.

Johnson also had 10 rebounds and five assists, while Glover had eight rebounds and two assists. Dom Caldwell added 10 points, two rebounds and two assists for Bryan (16-4, 6-3). Nic Caraway had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and CJ Tyler had 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The Vikings will continue 12-6A play at Temple on Friday.

