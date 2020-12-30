Bryan boys basketball team earns first district win of season

The Bryan boys basketball team used a late run to hold off Killeen 80-70 in a fast-paced affair Wednesday afternoon at Viking Gym as the Vikings earned their first victory in District 12-6A play this season.

“You’re going to have a hard time making the playoffs in this district anyways if you lose home games,” Bryan coach Jonathan Hines said. “You’re definitely going to be sitting at home when playoff time gets here. They scared me a little bit, but we executed late, got some buckets and brought home the win.”

Bryan (9-2, 1-1) built a 12-point lead in the third quarter, but the Kangaroos (2-5, 0-1) kept punching back. Late in the third quarter, Killeen switched to a full-court press and got within 64-63 midway through the fourth quarter. Hines said the Vikings haven’t seen much press this season, but Bryan solved the Kangaroos’ riddle and used a 16-5 run to help seal the win.

“It took us awhile to adapt,” Hines said. “But when we started getting to spots and we broke the press, we did a good job of finding shooters and made them pay and knocked those down.”

Sophomore TJ Johnson was a key piece in the Vikings’ late run. He scored all eight of his points in the final 2 minutes, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers from the left corner.