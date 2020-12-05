Bryan boys basketball team defeats Conroe

CONROE — Bryan’s Rodney Johnson Jr. led all scorers with 21 points and had eight rebounds and six steals to help the Viking boys basketball team beat Conroe 58-41 on Saturday morning in nondistrict play.
Bryan (6-1) will host Waco University at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (subvarsity games at 5 p.m.).
Bryan 58, Conroe 41
BRYAN (6-1) — Rodney Johnson Jr. 21, Dylan Glover 16, Taylan Johnson 8, Dominic Caldwell 8.
Highlights: BRYAN — R. Johnson 8 rebounds, 6 steals; Glover 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; T. Johnson 3 rebounds, 7 steals; Caldwell 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
