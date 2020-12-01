Bryan boys basketball team defeats Aldine Nimitz 80-74

HOUSTON — Bryan’s Rodney Johnson Jr. had 23 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, and Dylan Glover had 20 points, two rebounds and two assists to lead the Viking boys basketball team past Aldine Nimitz 80-74 on Tuesday.

Bryan’s CJ Tyler had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Dom Caldwell added 10 points, and Sam Esan had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Bryan’s JV won 56-35. Kezavian Green led Bryan with 18 points followed by Fisher Mainard’s 15, Tre Preston’s nine.

Bryan’s freshman A team won 69-62. Bryan’s D’Marion Hamilton had 22 points, Fisher Mainard 18 and Davien Williams 14.

Bryan (5-1) will play at Conroe at 11 a.m. Saturday.