Bryan boys basketball team defeats Aldine Nimitz 80-74

HOUSTON — Bryan’s Rodney Johnson Jr. had 23 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, and Dylan Glover had 20 points, two rebounds and two assists to lead the Viking boys basketball team past Aldine Nimitz 80-74 on Tuesday.
Bryan’s CJ Tyler had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Dom Caldwell added 10 points, and Sam Esan had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Bryan’s JV won 56-35. Kezavian Green led Bryan with 18 points followed by Fisher Mainard’s 15, Tre Preston’s nine.
Bryan’s freshman A team won 69-62. Bryan’s D’Marion Hamilton had 22 points, Fisher Mainard 18 and Davien Williams 14.
Bryan (5-1) will play at Conroe at 11 a.m. Saturday.
New Orleans guard Lamont Berzat (2) shoots past Texas A&M guard Zach Walker (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) blocks a shot by New Orleans forward Jahmel Myers (4) as Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) reacts after making a three-point basket against New Orleans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans forward LaDarius Marshall (23) drives past Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Troy Green (3) dives for the ball as Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Troy Green (3) drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) dunks against New Orleans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives the lane against New Orleans guard Damion Rosser (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) drives the lane against New Orleans forward LaDarius Marshall (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon (20) shoots over New Orleans forward Jahmel Myers (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, left, talks to a game official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans forward Jahmel Myers (4) fights for a rebound with Texas A&M forward Kevin Marfo (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Kmani Doughty (13) tries to get by Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Damion Rosser (1) dunks against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, against New Orleans Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) grabs a rebound from New Orleans forward Jahmel Myers (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans forward Jahmel Myers (4) and Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (11) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Derek St. Hilaire (10) drives the lane against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans forward Jahmel Myers (4) makes a layup against Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Troy Green (3) pass the ball after doing the lane against Texas A&M forward Kevin Marfo (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans forward Jahmel Myers (4) puts down a rebound against Texas A&M forward Kevin Marfo (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Troy Green (3) drives the lane against Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
The Lakers Alex Caruso waves to fans at Reed Arena while visiting his alma mater during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between New Orleans and Texas A&M Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
The Lakers Alex Caruso waves to fans at Reed Arena while visiting his alma mater during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between New Orleans and Texas A&M Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) dunks the ball against New Orleans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) shoots a three pointer against New Orleans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Lamont Berzat (2) tries to guard Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans guard Damion Rosser (1) blocks a shot by Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (11) drives the lane against New Orleans guard Troy Green (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) shoots a three point shot over New Orleans forward Jahmel Myers (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon (20) drives the lane against New Orleans guard Troy Green (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (11) shoots a three point basket over New Orleans guard Troy Green (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (11) dunks the ball against New Orleans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon (20) is called for charging foul after running into New Orleans guard Lamont Berzat (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives the lane against New Orleans guard Derek St. Hilaire (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) shoots a three point basket against New Orleans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M forward Jonathan Aku (15) drives the lane against New Orleans guard Kmani Doughty (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) shoots a three point basket over New Orleans guard Damion Rosser (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) dunks the ball against New Orleans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
