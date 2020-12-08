Bryan boys basketball team beats Waco University

The Bryan boys basketball team beat Waco University 63-54 in nondistrict play Tuesday at Viking Gym.
Bryan’s Rodney Johnson Jr. had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, while Dominic Caldwell added 18 points, six rebounds and two assists had Dylan Glover had 12 points, two rebounds and five assists.
Bryan won the freshman game 63-31. Bryan’s Fisher Mainard had 15 points, Nate Scourton 14 and Davien Williams 12.
Bryan will play at Montgomery on Saturday.
