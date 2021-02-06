Bryan boys basketball team beat Belton to clinch playoff berth

Senior Rodney Johnson Jr. scored a team-high 24 points for the Vikings, adding 10 rebounds and five assists. Sophomore TJ Johnson also had a hot hand, scoring 23 points as the sophomore hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Bryan often cracked Belton’s zone defense to find TJ Johnson open in the left corner, where he made the Tigers pay.

“He hasn’t gotten a lot of shot opportunities in games, because we do have three big scorers,” Hines said. “But the fact that he was ready to accept the responsibility of making those shots today, that was fantastic to see.”

Bryan held a slim 38-35 lead at halftime thanks to a second-chance layup from TJ Johnson just before the buzzer. But to get there the Vikings had to battle back from as much as a 10-point deficit in the second quarter.

Bryan took an 11-10 lead with 4:40 left in the first quarter, but Belton responded with a 16-5 run to build a 26-16 lead after scoring a layup on its first possession of the second quarter. TJ Johnson led a 15-2 Bryan run as the Vikings retook a 31-28 lead with 4:09 left in the first half. He hit a trio of 3-pointers, all from the left corner, during the run.