Bryan boys basketball team beat Belton to clinch playoff berth

The Bryan boys basketball team knew how important this week would be for its playoff chances. The Vikings got the bounces they needed to finish it with a postseason berth in hand.
Belton’s TJ Johnson missed a reverse layup with seven seconds to play and a 3-pointer off the glass at the buzzer as Bryan held onto a 70-68 victory in District 12-6A action Friday at Viking Gym. With the win, the Vikings locked up a playoff berth and stretched their winning streak to six games.
“We did enough late, so I’m just happy for the fact that they were able to focus in practice and reap the benefits of that and see that following through with the game plan does have benefits,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said.
Down 68-67 with less than two minutes left, Bryan (18-4, 9-3) showed patience with the ball out of a timeout. The Vikings nearly gave the ball away, but eventually sophomore Dylan Glover found senior Dominic Caldwell for an open 3-pointer at the top of the key with 51 seconds left, and Caldwell’s trey proved to be the game-winner.
They were Caldwell’s only points of the game, but his quiet night ended with a roar from the Bryan faithful.
“He didn’t have a great night shooting from the field,” Hines said. “We kept telling Dom to stay with it, stay with it, stay with it, and he’s the one that hit the game-clinching 3 for us, just staying mentally prepared at all times.”
Senior Rodney Johnson Jr. scored a team-high 24 points for the Vikings, adding 10 rebounds and five assists. Sophomore TJ Johnson also had a hot hand, scoring 23 points as the sophomore hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Bryan often cracked Belton’s zone defense to find TJ Johnson open in the left corner, where he made the Tigers pay.
“He hasn’t gotten a lot of shot opportunities in games, because we do have three big scorers,” Hines said. “But the fact that he was ready to accept the responsibility of making those shots today, that was fantastic to see.”
Bryan held a slim 38-35 lead at halftime thanks to a second-chance layup from TJ Johnson just before the buzzer. But to get there the Vikings had to battle back from as much as a 10-point deficit in the second quarter.
Bryan took an 11-10 lead with 4:40 left in the first quarter, but Belton responded with a 16-5 run to build a 26-16 lead after scoring a layup on its first possession of the second quarter. TJ Johnson led a 15-2 Bryan run as the Vikings retook a 31-28 lead with 4:09 left in the first half. He hit a trio of 3-pointers, all from the left corner, during the run.
“It’s tough when someone comes into your gym and scores 24 points in a quarter,” Hines said. “The one thing I love about this group is that emotionally they stay in the game. They don’t ever get too high or ever get too low. They’re always able to reel it back in and focus on the next play, and without that, if they weren’t able to do that, we don’t win this game.”
Bryan still has a shot at grabbing one of 12-6A’s top two playoff seeds over the final week of the season, but Tuesday’s game will be a tall task for the Vikings as they host district-leading Killeen Ellison (24-1, 11-1). The Eagles topped Bryan 74-55 on Jan. 15 in Killeen, but the Vikings are hoping to avenge their loss to Ellison earlier this season as they did against Belton on Friday night.
Clinching a top-two seed for the playoffs would help Bryan avoid a potential bi-district matchup against either No. 1 Waxahachie or No. 2 Duncanville.
“The message to the team moving forward is to keep the high that we have going here, to keep the winning ways, so that when we go into the playoffs we’re going in on a high and not after dropping two games,” Hines said. “That’s really tough, especially with the possibility of playing the No. 1 or the No. 2 ranked team in the state in the first round. We’ve got to be hitting on all cylinders.”
Bryan will wrap up district play next Friday at Killeen Shoemaker.
Bryan 70, Belton 68
BELTON (16-7, 7-5) — TJ Johnson 24, Jones 14, Tr. Johnson 12, Downs 12, Morgan 4, Clayton 2
BRYAN (18-4, 9-3) — Rodney Johnson Jr. 24, TJ Johnson 23, Dylan Glover 10, Nic Caraway 6, Caldwell 3, CJ Tyler 2.