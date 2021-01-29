Bryan bass fishing team finishes second at Sam Rayburn tournament

Kade Danford and Aiden Howard of the Bryan ISD bass fishing team placed second last weekend at the Texas High School Bass Association’s Sam Rayburn tournament.

Danford and Howard’s five fish weighed 16.20 pounds, just behind Montgomery’s Cade Lipham and Kalie Lipham’s total of 16.28. Bryan’s boat captain was Hayden Muth, who was on the program’s original team in 2016.

Anderson-Shiro’s Keith Bradford and Colton Wichman placed fifth (13.26). Brenham’s Dawson Draehn and Kade Rau (14th, 10.94), College Station’s Tyler Chmelar and Brooks Dewitt (19th, 10.14); Caldwell’s Cooper Odenbach-Grant McManus (22nd, 9.54); and College Station’s Ryan Dalsing and Kyle Schnabel (24th, 9.20) also finished in the top 25.

The fifth tournament of the regular season for the Houston Division is March 13 at Lake Conroe. The top 79 teams after that event qualify for the regional tournament on Lake Palestine on April 17.