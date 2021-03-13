Bryan baseball team wins two games at Cen-Tex Invitational

BASTROP — The Bryan baseball team beat Round Rock Stony Point 7-5 and Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy 13-1 on Friday at the Cen-Tex Invitational.

Rylan Hill earned the win on the mound for Bryan (6-6) against Stony Point, striking out five over four innings. Marco Sanchez earned his third save of the season, while Reid Russ went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Kyle Turner went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Ben Torres also went 1 for 2.

Against Austin LASA, Eric Perez struck out 10 over five innings to earn the win. At the plate for the Vikings, Jack Blackburn went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Kyle Kubichek went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Mason Ruiz went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Hunter Harlin went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Romeo Romero was 1 for 2, and Chance Crawford was 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

Bryan will open District 12-6A play at Temple at 7 p.m. Tuesday.