Bryan baseball team unable to hold off Killeen Ellison in 3-2 loss

The Bryan baseball team took a lead in the sixth inning, but struggled on the mound late and allowed two runs in the seventh on its way to a 3-2 loss against Killeen Ellison in District 12-6A play on Friday.

The Vikings (2-4, 8-10) went through four pitchers with Marco Sanchez taking the loss after giving up three hits and allowing the go-ahead run in 1/3 innings. Eric Perez got the start and allowing five hits and one run in three innings. Rylan Hill then tossed 2 2/3 innings for Bryan, striking out seven and allowing no runs, while Andres DeJesus gave up a hit and run in 2/3 innings.