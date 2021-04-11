Bryan baseball team tops Temple in extra innings

The Bryan baseball team held on for a 4-3 victory over Temple in nine innings in District 12-6A play at Viking Field on Friday.

The Vikings (9-11, 3-5) are in fifth place in district standings, while Temple stays in third. Andres Dejesus got the win on the mound, allowing a hit and striking out two in 2.2 innings. Rylan Hill also came in for four innings in relief of starting pitcher Eric Perez. Hill struckout five and allowed four hits and one earned run.

At the plate, Bryan was led by Mason Ruiz who had two RBIs, while Mason Housley and Hunter Harlin each went 2 for 4. Kyle Turner also had an RBI for the Vikings.

Bryan returns to action against district leader Belton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bryan 4, Temple 3

Temple 002 001 000 — 3 8 0

Bryan 000 030 001 — 4 10 1

BRYAN — Leading hitters: Mason Housley 2-4, Hunter Harlin 2-4, Kyle Kubichek 2-5, Kyle Turner 1-3, RBI, Reid Russ 1-2, Ben Torres 1-3, Mason Ruiz 1-5, 2 RBI.