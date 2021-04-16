 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan baseball team to host Shoemaker in Vs. Cancer game
0 comments

Bryan baseball team to host Shoemaker in Vs. Cancer game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan baseball team will host District 12-6A foe Killeen Shoemaker in its Vs. Caner game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Vikings are raising money in partnership with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Vs. Cancer program to defeat childhood cancer.

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the crew discusses the outlook for the Texas A&M baseball and softball team's remaining regular season slate.
logo bryan.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert