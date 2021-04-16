The Bryan baseball team will host District 12-6A foe Killeen Shoemaker in its Vs. Caner game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Vikings are raising money in partnership with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Vs. Cancer program to defeat childhood cancer.
Bryan baseball team to host Shoemaker in Vs. Cancer game
- Eagle staff report
