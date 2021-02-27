Bryan baseball team splits two games at Brazos Valley tournament

The Bryan baseball team beat Huntsville 4-1 and lost to Willis 5-4 on Friday at the Brazos Valley Invitational.
Bryan’s Mason Ruiz earned the win against Huntsville, striking out 10. Marco Sanchez earned the save, while Jack Blackburn, Kyle Kubicheck, Andres Dejesus and Kyle Turner led the Vikings at the plate.
Against Willis, Kubicheck went 2 for 4 with two doubles, and Blackburn went 1 for 2.
Bryan will play two games Saturday,hosting Hutto at 11 a.m. and Montgomery at 1:30 p.m.
