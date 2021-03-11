 Skip to main content
Bryan baseball team splits first two games at tournament
BASTROP — The Bryan baseball team beat Lockhart 12-8 and lost to Austin Anderson 6-2 on Thursday to open play at the Cen-Tex Invitational.

Bryan’s Mason Ruiz earned the win in Game 1, striking out three while allowing one hit and four walks over four innings. Hunter Harlin went 3-3 with two triples, two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk for the Vikings. Kyle Kubichek went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, and Ruiz went 2 for 3 with an RBI and walk.

In Game 2, Bryan’s Mason Housley went 2 for 3. Ollie Sims went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Hunter Harlin went 1 for 2. Andres DeJesus took the loss on the mound.

Bryan will end play at the tournament with two games Friday, facing Round Rock Stony Point at 11:30 a.m. and Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy at 4:30 p.m.

