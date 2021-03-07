Bryan baseball team splits final two games at Bombers Classic

The Bryan baseball team lost to Malakoff 10-6 and beat Lufkin Hudson 4-3 on Saturday to wrap up play at the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic at Travis Field.

Against Malakoff, Bryan’s Hunter Harlin went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Kyle Turner went 2 for 2 and scored two runs. Mason Ruiz went 2 for 3 and Kyle Kubichek 1 for 2.

Against Hudson, Bryan’s Marco Sanchez earned the win in relief, while starter Eric Perez gave up six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings. At the plate, Ruiz went 1 for 2 with and RBI. Harlin went 1 for 3 with the game-winning RBI, and Reid Russ went 1 for 3.

On Friday, Bryan lost to Klein Cain 10-1. Andres DeJesus took the loss, striking out six over 3 1/3 innings while giving up three runs and six walks. Jack Blackburn went 1 for 2 for the Vikings. Kubicheck went 1 for 3, and Ruiz drove in Bryan’s run.