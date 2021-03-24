Bryan baseball team races past Killeen Shoemaker in 12-6A matchup

KILLEEN — Bryan’s Mason Ruiz threw a complete game, and Mason Housley went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as the Viking baseball team beat Killeen Shoemaker 11-2 on Tuesday in District 12-6A action.

Ruiz allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Also for Bryan (7-8, 1-2), Jack Blackburn went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Ruiz went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Kyle Kubichek went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Reid Russ went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.