Bryan baseball team falls to Harker Heights in extra innings

The Bryan baseball team was unable to complete a comeback against Harker Heights in District 12-6A action on Tuesday night as the Vikings fell 3-2 in eight innings at Viking Field.

The loss extended Bryan’s losing streak to three games as the Vikings finished the first round of district play.

“You want to try and win every ball game you can,” Bryan coach James Dillard said. “We’re competitive and we’re fighting until the end and we get down to our last out and we’re still fighting. We’ve got a lot of younger guys that are learning to win, and that’s where we’re at right now.”

Harker Heights (12-9, 6-1) scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning on back-to-back bases-loaded walks.

Bryan (8-11, 2-5) loaded the bases to start the bottom of the eighth and scratched a run across on a fielder’s choice groundball by first baseman Hunter Harlin. But Harker Heights reliever Easton Culp put to rest any Bryan comeback bid with a strikeout to end the game as Bryan stranded runners on the corners.