Bryan baseball team drops District 12-6A matchup with Belton

The sun was shining down on the Bryan baseball team’s first inning Friday against District 12-6A foe Belton.
But as a cold north wind whipped up, the Vikings froze in an 11-5 loss at Viking Field.
“We start off well in the first inning and we hit a line drive and get doubled off,” Viking head coach James Dillard said. “We had all the momentum, and we lost it there. Their guy settled down a little bit, and we had to start going through pitchers. Unfortunately, the errors caught up to us today.”
After Viking starter Eric Perez dished out a three-up, three-down inning to start the game, Bryan’s bats capitalized on a shaky start by Belton pitcher Jason Bonnett.
Two walks and a double by Bryan second baseman Kyle Turner set the stage for a bases-loaded walk drawn by catcher Reid Russ for a 1-0 lead. But a double play line-out ended the scoring threat prematurely.
In the stands behind home plate, frigid winds then kicked up and sent fans scrambling into their jackets and blankets after the first. On the field, the second-inning wind was equally unkind to Bryan (6-8, 0-2).
With one out in the top of the frame, Belton designated hitter Jacob Estrada lifted a fly ball into the jet stream, which carried the offering over the right field fence for a three-run home run. One of the runs was set up by a mental mistake in the infield on a slow grounder that allowed a runner to reach safely.
Estrada finished the night 3 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs. He plated two more runs with a single in the third as a part of another three-run inning supplemented by hesitation in the infield.
Three of Bryan’s four infielders were sophomores who missed district play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re forcing them to grow up really fast, and they’re having to do it in the heat of battle,” Dillard said. “Missing the district portion of the schedule last year to COVID, that hurts a little. We’re just going to have to grow up on the fly.”
Through the middle innings, the left-handed Bonnett gained control of a two-seamed fastball that broke hard away from right-handed batters. The sneaky pitch caught several batters swinging on pitches tailing away and jammed a few more inside.
Bonnett threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and struck out three to earn the win.
Trailing 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Vikings were able to chase a tiring Bonnett thanks to a single, a hit batter and a walk to load the bases. Russ had his second RBI of the game on a walk, followed by a fielder’s choice from designated hitter Hunter Harlin that plated a second run.
Belton (12-2, 2-0) added some significant insurance in the sixth on two doubles, a single and a walk that produced three runs. Tiger second baseman Scott Gurnett drove in three runs on two extra-base hits in the fifth and sixth. Third baseman Josh Westbrook collected also had an RBI double in the sixth.
Bryan reliever Marco Sanchez worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to hold the Tigers scoreless, pulling some momentum for a small rally to close the game. Walks by Turner and short stop Kyle Kubichek and a single by first baseman Mason Ruiz set up two runs to score on an error. Turner and Kubichek combined to score all five of Bryan’s runs.
Though the Vikings had just two official errors in the scorebook, tidying up the defense will be the key to future success, Dillard said.
“They’re not six runs better than us I don’t think,” Dillard said. “We’ve just got to eliminate our errors.”