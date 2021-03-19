Bryan baseball team drops District 12-6A matchup with Belton

Estrada finished the night 3 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs. He plated two more runs with a single in the third as a part of another three-run inning supplemented by hesitation in the infield.

Three of Bryan’s four infielders were sophomores who missed district play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re forcing them to grow up really fast, and they’re having to do it in the heat of battle,” Dillard said. “Missing the district portion of the schedule last year to COVID, that hurts a little. We’re just going to have to grow up on the fly.”

Through the middle innings, the left-handed Bonnett gained control of a two-seamed fastball that broke hard away from right-handed batters. The sneaky pitch caught several batters swinging on pitches tailing away and jammed a few more inside.

Bonnett threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and struck out three to earn the win.

Trailing 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Vikings were able to chase a tiring Bonnett thanks to a single, a hit batter and a walk to load the bases. Russ had his second RBI of the game on a walk, followed by a fielder’s choice from designated hitter Hunter Harlin that plated a second run.