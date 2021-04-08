 Skip to main content
Bryan advances seven wrestlers to regionals
The Bryan wrestling teams had four boys and three girls place in the top four at the District 8-6A tournament at Bryan on Wednesday and Thursday to advance to regionals.

On the boys side, Bryan’s Michael Flores placed second at 138 pounds and Micah Samaripas finished second at 220, while Nathan Elizondo (fourth, 126) and John Urbano (fourth, 285) also earned berths to the Class 6A Region III tournament next week at Allen.

College Park won the boys team title. Bryan placed ninth.

On the girls side, JennyThomas (second, 119), Karol Vargas (second, 138) and Maddie Trejo (fourth, 128) earned regional berths.

Conroe won the girls team title. Bryan finished eighth.

