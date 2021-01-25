BROWN: Texas A&M men's basketball team in rebuilding year

McNeilly has remained on scholarship and took his classes online this year.

“I think he’s going to end up being a really good player,” Williams said before the season began. “He understands how to play, skilled, big for his size and his body will continue to improve. It’s hard to speed him up and he makes good decisions with the ball and without the ball, which is becoming more rare to find.”

Last season, the Aggies surprised the entire conference by posting a 10-8 SEC record after a shaky nonconference slate. A beginning NET ranking of 281 rose all the way to 113 by the end of the year. While the Aggies started at 97 and have fallen to just 136 this year, chances are, they don’t have the same kind of surprise up their sleeve in year two, as they continue conference play against LSU (10-4, 5-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Reed Arena. They just don’t have the same offensive consistency that can make up a deficit of any significance.

Truth be told, bad basketball is fine this year as long as it leads to improvement on the hard truths that Williams has continually made aware to the team this season.