BROWN: Texas A&M men's basketball team in rebuilding year

There is one overarching rule to the Texas A&M men’s basketball program — always tell the truth no matter how difficult it may be.
It’s a mandate that applies to coaches when they talk to players, players when they talk to coaches and even coaches when they talk to the media. Head coach Buzz Williams will honestly say he isn’t sure if it is the correct way to handle things, but it is his way, nonetheless.
The hard truth of the 2020-21 season is that it is the rebuilding year everyone expected for the Aggies (7-6, 2-5 in SEC) when Williams took over a season and a half ago. And, with COVID-19 forcing the NCAA Division I Council to add a year of eligibility for all winter sports athletes, it is just fine to endure some growing pains this season in a look to the future.
“We don’t have a guy that’s just going to like change the tide,” Williams said after the Aggies’ loss to Missouri. “It has to be collectively it changes the tide. We played 12 guys at Mississippi State and we played the same 12 guys tonight. Two-hundred minutes dispersed among 12 guys, obviously, we’re trying to find any group of five at any point of time for any amount of time to have that energy level.”
Last season, Williams first in Aggieland, the program struggled with many of the same fundamental issues: turnovers, offensive continuity and maintaining a high level of effort throughout the game. However, senior post Josh Nebo became a crutch with which the developing program could lean on, a reality that Williams might not have realized early in the season. Nebo accounted for 19% of all of A&M’s scoring and 18% of its rebounding last season, while also serving as one of the Aggies’ veteran vocal enforcers.
Sophomore Emanuel Miller is attempting to fill those shoes, but is not getting nearly the same level of support from those around him. The Canadian international standout, who leads the Aggies in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (8.2 rpg), is currently the only Aggie averaging in double-digit scoring, as opposed to three players last season. He said he doesn’t want to see this season as a waste due to missed opportunities throughout.
“We’ve got to talk,” Miller said after A&M’s loss at Ole Miss. “We’ve got to communicate. We’ve got to do something now to stop the bleeding, because if we keep on having these same conversations, it’s going to be a waste of the season. It’s going to be a waste of a year. No one wants to go out of this season sad, so we just have to do better.”
For once, a rebuilding season is not wasted. All of the players on A&M’s roster can return as if they did not play this season, in terms of eligibility, and yet, will have a year’s worth of trials and tribulations from which to pull in the seasons to come.
A&M will add three signees, including five-star guard Manny Obaseki and 6-foot-9 center Ashton Smith, who can provide immediate relief for a front court that has struggled with even the basics this season.
Most importantly, the Aggies will have guard Cashius McNeilly back after he opted out. From all early reports, McNeilly is a shooting talent unlike anything the Aggies currently have on the roster and will greatly improve an offense that sometimes passes on traditional structured plays for simple opportunities to get a shot on the rim and hope for an offensive rebound.
McNeilly has remained on scholarship and took his classes online this year.
“I think he’s going to end up being a really good player,” Williams said before the season began. “He understands how to play, skilled, big for his size and his body will continue to improve. It’s hard to speed him up and he makes good decisions with the ball and without the ball, which is becoming more rare to find.”
Last season, the Aggies surprised the entire conference by posting a 10-8 SEC record after a shaky nonconference slate. A beginning NET ranking of 281 rose all the way to 113 by the end of the year. While the Aggies started at 97 and have fallen to just 136 this year, chances are, they don’t have the same kind of surprise up their sleeve in year two, as they continue conference play against LSU (10-4, 5-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Reed Arena. They just don’t have the same offensive consistency that can make up a deficit of any significance.
Truth be told, bad basketball is fine this year as long as it leads to improvement on the hard truths that Williams has continually made aware to the team this season.
“The kids know,” Williams said. “The kids understand. It’s not as if we’re only having these conversations with you guys after a game. It’s a paradox. The reason I talked to you after the [Mississippi State] game and it was so good, it was because of our energy. The reason today it was a loss [to Missouri] was because of our energy. There are ways to quantify energy. Maybe shots are a part of it, but I think it’s really evident in how we play that it’s too much of a roller coaster. It needs to be more of a straight line and that straight line has to be developed on a daily basis.”