Brooke Tyree shots 67 to help Texas A&M women's golf team finish fourth at Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. — Boosted by Brooke Tyree’s 5-under 67, the Texas A&M women’s golf team earned its first top five finish of the season, placing fourth at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic on Wednesday.

LSU shot a final-round 285 at The University Club to win the team title at 12-under 852. Ole Miss (292) and Vanderbilt (298) tied for second at 10 over, while A&M shot 288 to place fourth at 12 over.

Tyree shot the low round of the day to tie for sixth individually at even-par 216. A&M’s Courtney Dow shot 74 to tie for 16th at 219 followed by Amber Park (t-27th, 76-222), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-27th, 73–222) and Ava Schwienteck (t-45th, 74–226).

A&M will compete in the Southeastern Conference tournament April 14-18 at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.