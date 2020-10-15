Brent surges into three-way tie for lead on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

Brent is just a so-so week from being a one-week wonder like Rick Hill, Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3. Rick was tied for the lead after the first week but has slipped into a tie for 14th.

“First week in first place, then two straight sub .500 weeks; yes, that first week was luck,” said Hill, who has dropped into a tie with Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, the defending champ who has lunch riding on the outcome with the judge.

“No smarty comments from me as I continue to have losing records each week,” Crystal said. “Congrats to those who picked A&M over Florida. While I didn’t pick the game the correct way, I sure was cheering for the Aggies to win! Good news is the Aggies are a for-sure win this week.”

Sounds like a trap, since Crystal is a Mississippi State graduate. But at least A&M and MSU are playing. Tulsa and Cincinnati had to cancel their game. Since we’re such trendsetters on Prog, we opted to pick 21 games this week in case someone had to cancel for COVID-19.

“Since we’re picking an extra college game every week because of COVID, I’ve decided to pick different winners for each game because of COVID,” SportsTalk’s Chip Howard said. “I’m counting on the committee to take that into consideration.”