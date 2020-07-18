Teaira McCowan has represented Brenham on the biggest stages in women’s basketball.
McCowan began controlling the boards for the Cubettes early in her career as she quickly became a staple for a young team that claimed the program’s first district title in nine years during her inaugural season.
Her success at Brenham earned her a scholarship to Mississippi State. Under then-Bulldogs head coach and former Texas A&M assistant Vic Schaefer, McCowan made her mark in the Southeastern Conference, which led to her being picked third overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.
McCowan’s resume at Brenham and beyond made her an easy choice as The Eagle’s high school girls basketball player of the decade for the 2010s.
McCowan averaged 19.8 points per game and 19 rebounds as a sophomore at Brenham. She racked up 46 points, 35 rebounds and seven blocked shots in a single game against Magnolia. McCowan also had two triple-doubles in District 18-4A play that season and was named district MVP.
As a second consecutive All-Brazos Valley first-teamer, McCowan made the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state teams as a junior. She averaged 18.1 points, 18.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game that season and was named the district defensive MVP.
Her trophy case continued to fill up during her senior season in Brenham. The 6-foot-7 center made the TABC all-star team and earned Parade All-America honors after averaging 19.3 points, 17.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. She also helped the United States earn a gold medal at the 2014 International Basketball Federation Americas 18-and-under championship.
A five-star recruit by ESPN’s HoopGurlz, McCowan was ranked the No. 2 center in the country by Full Court and All-Star Girls Report. The dual-sport athlete who finished second in the girls shot put at the 2015 Class 5A state track meet caught the eye of A&M, Baylor and Mississippi State.
But when the decorated center began her first workout with the Bulldogs, McCowan says she realized she still had room to grow.
“Coming in my freshman year, I was average for a post player,” McCowan told 247sports.com. “When I got here, I didn’t know a lot of the terminology. [Assistant coach Johnnie Harris] took a lot of time out of her schedule to make sure that I knew all of the fundamental things and I was mastering the skills she was trying to teach.”
McCowan made the SEC’s All-Freshman team as the Bulldogs reached the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16. Mississippi State made it to the national championship game during her sophomore year as she averaged 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.
After two years under Schaefer and Harris, McCowan exploded in her final two seasons, both statistically and in national recognition. The Bulldogs made it to NCAA’s Final Four in 2018 and the Elite Eight in 2019. McCowan averaged 18.2 points and 13.9 rebounds per game as a junior, and 18.4 points and 13.5 rebounds in her final season.
Schaefer, who is now the head coach at Texas, said McCowan stepped up when the team needed her the most.
“She’s a big-game player. I’ve learned that in the three years I’ve had her,” Schaefer told the Associated Press in 2018. “The bigger the moment, the better the opposition, the better she typically plays. That makes her a gamer in my book. It’s always good to have kids who are not afraid of the moment.”
McCowan became a top prospect for the 2018 WNBA draft, but she said getting a degree was her top priority and she remained at Mississippi State for her senior season. She didn’t waste the opportunity and was named SEC player of the year and defensive player of the year and Naismith defensive player of the year, and she won the Gillom Trophy.
She finished her Mississippi State career ranked first in career field-goal percentage (59.7%) and rebounds (1,502), second in career blocks (271) and fourth in career scoring (1,942) and field goals made (770). She is the only Bulldog to record 1,500 points, 1,500 rebounds and 250 blocks and is the all-time leading rebounder in NCAA tournament history with 240 rebounds.
McCowan joined former Bulldog teammate Victoria Vivians with the Fever in Indianapolis.
“The accolades speak for [themselves],” Fever coach and general manager Pokey Chatman told the IndyStar. “When you think about that size, with the mobility of that size and someone who knows the defensive side of the basketball but can also impact the offensive side with her rebounding and ability to get deep positioning — she’s exactly what we needed.”
McCowan became the force Indiana needed at center and finished her rookie season with a team-record 305 rebounds. She averaged 10 points a game and made 119 of 230 field goals for a respectable 51.7%. She finished one double-double from beating Tamika Catchings’ 2002 team record of 12.
McCowan’s second season with the Fever has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Fever’s delayed season-opener is set for 4 p.m. July 25 against the Washington Mystics at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
