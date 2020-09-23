Brenham's power hitters lift Cubettes over Bryan in nondistrict volleyball match

“They started looking for the shots and the holes, instead of me [doing it],” she said. “I’d worked with them last weekend on them running the plays. I saw them click tonight, and they just took off in that first game.”

Yeager complimented Bryan’s defense, which forced Brenham into some hitting errors as the Lady Vikings got back in the third set with an 11-4 run. Clark and sophomore Allison Layton had kills, junior Morgan Riley and Vaughan an ace apiece and sophomores Micayla Polasek and Dunn combined on a block.

It was Bryan’s second run of the game. Bryan started with a 5-1 run, but Brenham tied it at 10 on a kill by senior Abby Clayton.

“Brenham is a good team, they are solid,” March-Smith said.

Yeager is encouraged by how well the team, which includes five underclassmen, has bonded in five games, considering the time missed because of COVID-19.

“Brooke Bentke knows she’s going to get served 90% of the time,” Yeager said. “They try to serve [at you] and take you out of your game, and so she works really hard on that in practice. And the mental toughness is showing through.”

