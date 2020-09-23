Brenham's power hitters lift Cubettes over Bryan in nondistrict volleyball match

A big night by Brenham’s big hitters and an off night by Bryan’s blockers made for a short match as the Cubettes cruised to 25-23, 25-15 and 25-22 nondistrict victory.
Tuesday night already was going to be shorter than expected after Caney Creek canceled because some of its players had been exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19. The tri-match became a dual match and Brenham’s power provided by seniors Abby Clayton and Jenna Hardy along with sophomores Brooke Bentke and Ada Stopschinski gave Brenham its fifth straight victory to open the season.
“I was excited tonight about how we keep progressing,” Brenham head coach Debbie Yeager said. “We’ve got young setters, and I think they got the ball well to the hitters tonight.”
Senior libero Alyssa Pauler did the best job feeding the hitters and she had a solid defensive game, but the hitters were the stars, raining down kills a la the weather outside Viking Gym.
“Brooke knows, Jenna knows the [setters] are going to serve them,” Yeager said.
And they were ready. They hit a few long, but typically came up with winners.
Resilient Bryan (3-4) tried to force a fourth game by rallying from a seven-point deficit to tie the match at 21 on a kill by junior Morgan Riley. The Lady Vikings gave up a point serving into the net, but senior Heaven Dunn tied it back up on another kill after a great save by senior Megan Vaughan.
But the 6-foot-2 Bentke showed why she’s ranked one of the state’s top sophomores by prepdig.com with a cross-court kill. The Cubettes closed the match with Bentke serving as senior middle blocker Emma Silvey delivered a dink and a kill.
“We did not block as well as we should have, and it hurt us on the back row,” Bryan first-year coach Stephanie March-Smith said.
The Lady Vikings, who have only three seniors, had to play without junior outside hitter Rilee Cumpton. She was under the weather, which weakened Bryan’s attacking and blocking.
Setter Vaughan elevated her game, having a great all-around effort, March-Smith said. “She did a good job of attacking for us when she needed to. [Junior outside hitter] Faith Clark did a good job of being pretty consistent. She served well and passed the ball consistently for us.”
But Bryan didn’t have enough weapons to match the Class 5A Cubettes, who have lost only one set this season and beat its third Class 6A team. Brenham, along with its power, played solid defense.
“Defense is always one of our big practice goals,” said Yeager, who is in her 20th season, adding the players were able to transform the drills they worked on in practice into success.
Yeager said the players started reading and reacting on their own midway through the first set.
“They started looking for the shots and the holes, instead of me [doing it],” she said. “I’d worked with them last weekend on them running the plays. I saw them click tonight, and they just took off in that first game.”
Yeager complimented Bryan’s defense, which forced Brenham into some hitting errors as the Lady Vikings got back in the third set with an 11-4 run. Clark and sophomore Allison Layton had kills, junior Morgan Riley and Vaughan an ace apiece and sophomores Micayla Polasek and Dunn combined on a block.
It was Bryan’s second run of the game. Bryan started with a 5-1 run, but Brenham tied it at 10 on a kill by senior Abby Clayton.
“Brenham is a good team, they are solid,” March-Smith said.
Yeager is encouraged by how well the team, which includes five underclassmen, has bonded in five games, considering the time missed because of COVID-19.
“Brooke Bentke knows she’s going to get served 90% of the time,” Yeager said. “They try to serve [at you] and take you out of your game, and so she works really hard on that in practice. And the mental toughness is showing through.”
•
Brenham also swept the subvarsity matches with the junior varsity winning 26-24, 25-23 and the freshmen winning 25-23, 25-15, 25-22.
•
Iola, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, had no problem cruising to a 25-2, 25-4, 25-6 District 22-2A victory at Calvert. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-0, including 5-0 in league play.
