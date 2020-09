Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Brenham’s Abby Clayton had 16 kills, and Jenna Hardy had 11 to lead the Cubettes past Liberty Hill 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 in nondistrict volleyball play Saturday.

Brenham’s Brooke Bentke had eight kills, two aces, 14 digs and two blocks. Kaylen Kruse had four aces and 18 assists. Kristen Kuehn had 17 assists. Alyssa Pauler had 11 digs, and Abby Clayton had two aces.