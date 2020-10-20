Brenham volleyball team sweeps Rudder in District 19-5A play

The Brenham volleyball team brought some impressive artillery to The Armory on Tuesday night, blasting its way to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 victory over host Rudder in District 19-5A play.

Senior middle blocker Abby Clayton led the way as the Cubettes (12-2, 5-2) made quick work of the Lady Rangers (10-6, 3-4) to remain tied with College Station (10-3, 5-2) and Magnolia (8-6, 5-2) for second place in the district behind third-ranked Magnolia West (14-1, 7-0).

The 6-foot Clayton had nine of Brenham’s 38 kills, and she looked a foot taller serving as she set the tone with 19 points in the first two sets. She helped Brenham go on a 5-0 run in the first set for an 11-4 lead with a pair of aces. The left-hander was even more lethal in the second set, adding two more aces as the Cubettes scored 14 straight points for a 19-4 lead.

Clayton’s powerful serves just cleared the net, leading to easy points. Rudder took a pair of timeouts and even made substitutions but couldn’t distract Clayton.

The Sam Houston State-bound Clayton saw her good fortunes end in the third set when she served her first attempt into the net. It was only a momentarily setback as Clayton returned to the service line for four more points to finish off the victory, giving her 23 for the match.