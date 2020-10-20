Brenham volleyball team sweeps Rudder in District 19-5A play

The Brenham volleyball team brought some impressive artillery to The Armory on Tuesday night, blasting its way to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 victory over host Rudder in District 19-5A play.
Senior middle blocker Abby Clayton led the way as the Cubettes (12-2, 5-2) made quick work of the Lady Rangers (10-6, 3-4) to remain tied with College Station (10-3, 5-2) and Magnolia (8-6, 5-2) for second place in the district behind third-ranked Magnolia West (14-1, 7-0).
The 6-foot Clayton had nine of Brenham’s 38 kills, and she looked a foot taller serving as she set the tone with 19 points in the first two sets. She helped Brenham go on a 5-0 run in the first set for an 11-4 lead with a pair of aces. The left-hander was even more lethal in the second set, adding two more aces as the Cubettes scored 14 straight points for a 19-4 lead.
Clayton’s powerful serves just cleared the net, leading to easy points. Rudder took a pair of timeouts and even made substitutions but couldn’t distract Clayton.
The Sam Houston State-bound Clayton saw her good fortunes end in the third set when she served her first attempt into the net. It was only a momentarily setback as Clayton returned to the service line for four more points to finish off the victory, giving her 23 for the match.
Clayton, who added five defensive digs, hit .692 with no attack errors. She was complemented by 6-2 sophomore Brooke Bentke, who had a team-high 12 kills, hitting .500 with only one attack error in 22 chances. Senior setter Kaylen Kruse had 21 assists, allowing Clayton and Bentke to have some monster hits.
Coming off a three-set sweep of College Station in a battle for second place, Brenham started slowly in the first two sets but quickly took command.
“That’s something we always work on, to come out and play strong no matter what’s going on and to keep on pushing and get into your game and control the game,” Brenham head coach Debbie Yeager said. “And I thought they did a good job of that. They were pretty fired up and ready to go, and they’re really focused.”
Rudder, which a week ago had a huge five-set victory over A&M Consolidated, couldn’t slow down Brenham.
“We lost the first-touch battle completely,” Rudder coach Jackie Pence said. “We know Brenham’s a great team, but we didn’t handle serve-receive at all, and that actually has been a strength for us against most teams.”
Rudder, which scored the first point in all three sets, had a better start in the third set as sophomore outside hitter Neeley Rutledge had a kill and senior Hailey Pohl served an ace. A kill by junior Asani McGee gave the Lady Rangers something to build on, but serving by Brenham freshman Kristen Kuehn sparked a 7-0 run as the Cubettes took a 12-4 lead capped by a Bentke kill.
“They served us off the court,” Pence said. “And any time we actually got it back, we gave it right back, so that part was frustrating.”
Rudder had short stretches of solid play, but Brenham always regained control for quick points.
“When we actually got to play a little bit, we were like, ‘OK,’” Pence said. “We know they have some great hitters and they were going to get some kills, but we just didn’t really get to play volleyball.”
McGee and Rutledge each had four kills for Rudder, which will play at Magnolia West on Friday.
•
NOTES — Brenham won the JV match 25-14, 25-17. Brenham won one of the freshman matches 18-25, 25-14, 25-10 with the Rudder Green winning the other 13-25, 25-23, 25-14. ... In other 19-5A action, Magnolia West (13-1, 6-0) had its match with Waller (4-8, 1-5) postponed because of COVID-19, Yeager said. Brenham is scheduled to play Waller on Friday. ... Magnolia West is ranked third in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association poll behind Lucas Lovejoy and New Braunfels Canyon. Lexington, ranked second in Class 3A, remains the highest-ranked Brazos Valley team. Leon is fourth in Class 2A/A with Iola fifth and Bremond 15th.
Rudder vs. Brenham volleyball
