Brenham volleyball team loses to Magnolia in regional quarterfinals

Magnolia and Brenham probably could have skipped the formalities and started their Class 5A regional quarterfinal volleyball match with the fifth set as tight as it’s been among the District 19-5A foes this season.
The fifth set featured two lead changes and five ties, including at 13-13, before the district champion Magnolia Lady Bulldogs’ Brynn Botkin and Reina King put away back-to-back kills for a 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13 victory Saturday at Bryan’s Viking Gym.
“That ballgame could have gone either way,” Brenham coach Debbie Yeager said. “It’s just where it fell at that time. The ball could have fallen either way. It’s a tough district. We are a fourth place team, and we nearly beat the first place team.”
Magnolia (18-7) advances to the Region III semifinal to play Lamar Fulshear, while Brenham ends its season at 19-6.
College Station and Magnolia West, the second- and third-place teams in 19-5A, also played a five-set match Saturday with College Station prevailing a couple of miles north at Rudder’s The Armory. Only two games separated the four teams in the district standings.
Brenham won six of the final eight points in the fourth set, clinching it on a kill by senior Jenna Hardy to force a fifth set.
The Cubettes then started well in the deciding set. Senior Abby Clayton had a block and a kill in the first three points. She also had a kill to stop a four-point run by the Lady Bulldogs. Five points later as a Botkin kill hit the floor, the lights went out in the gym with Magnolia leading 8-5.
When they returned to floor almost 10 minutes later, Brenham won the next three points, beginning with a decisive kill from senior middle blocker Emma Silvey. The teams traded points before Magnolia went up 13-11, prompting a Brenham timeout. Then two kills by Cubette sophomore Brooke Bentke forced a Magnolia timeout.
Two points later, though, Brenham had lost its fourth five-set match of the season and the second at 15-13 to Magnolia.
The Lady Bulldogs made it look as if there would be nothing close about the match in the opening set, scoring 10 straight points to take a 17-6 lead.
“We weren’t playing tentative. We are just young,” Yeager said of the start. “[Magnolia] are all juniors and seniors. We’re playing young, and that’s just the way we’ve done it all year. We’ve got freshmen and sophomores out there.”
One of those youngsters, Ada Stopschinski, made her presence felt in the second set, coming off the bench and posting two kills to give the Cubettes an 8-7 lead. The teams were tied six times starting at 16-16 and ending at 23-23. From there Silvey stuffed a back-row spike of Sydney Gentry’s and Bentke finished the set with a kill to tie the match at 1-1.
“We are just fighters, fight back, put up our best offense and put up our best defense and we did it,” Yeager said. “I thought we played great defense, too. I thought Brooke Bentke did a great job.”
The third set went much like the first with Magnolia holding a comfortable lead throughout. But the Cubettes won six of the final eight points and carried that momentum into the fourth set, getting off to a 7-2 lead thanks to two Hardy kills and an ace.
Magnolia took the lead at 14-13, but Hardy, who tied Clayton with a team-high 18 kills, had two kills and Clayton one after Magnolia took a timeout down 22-20.
“I’m losing some great seniors, I know that,” Yeager said. “Five of them and they’ve given everything they have. They are why we were here, why we kept coming back.”
Bentke had 16 kills and 18 digs. Brenham senior libero Alyssa Pauler had 27 digs, while junior Kaylen Kruse, who shared the setting duties with freshman Kristen Kuehn, led in assists with 29 and added 19 digs. Kruse had 18 assists and 10 digs.
Botkin had 22 kills and 18 digs for Magnolia. Junior libero Kaylyn Fojt had 31 digs. Senior setter Faith Lynch had 54 assists and 19 digs. Junior Sydney Gentry added 16 kills and 18 digs.
