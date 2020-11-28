Brenham volleyball team loses to Magnolia in regional quarterfinals

Magnolia and Brenham probably could have skipped the formalities and started their Class 5A regional quarterfinal volleyball match with the fifth set as tight as it’s been among the District 19-5A foes this season.

The fifth set featured two lead changes and five ties, including at 13-13, before the district champion Magnolia Lady Bulldogs’ Brynn Botkin and Reina King put away back-to-back kills for a 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13 victory Saturday at Bryan’s Viking Gym.

“That ballgame could have gone either way,” Brenham coach Debbie Yeager said. “It’s just where it fell at that time. The ball could have fallen either way. It’s a tough district. We are a fourth place team, and we nearly beat the first place team.”

Magnolia (18-7) advances to the Region III semifinal to play Lamar Fulshear, while Brenham ends its season at 19-6.

College Station and Magnolia West, the second- and third-place teams in 19-5A, also played a five-set match Saturday with College Station prevailing a couple of miles north at Rudder’s The Armory. Only two games separated the four teams in the district standings.

Brenham won six of the final eight points in the fourth set, clinching it on a kill by senior Jenna Hardy to force a fifth set.