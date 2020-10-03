 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brenham volleyball team beats A&M Consolidated for ninth straight victory
0 comments

Brenham volleyball team beats A&M Consolidated for ninth straight victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — Brenham’s Brooke Bentke had 12 kills and 10 digs, and Jenna Hardy had 10 kills and three aces to help the Cubettes remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 sweep of A&M Consolidated in District 19-5A play Friday.

Abby Clayton and Tanner Dickens each had six kills for Brenham (9-0), while Kristen Kuehn had 15 assists, three aces and seven digs. Kaylen Kruse also had 15 assists and seven digs for the Cubettes, and Alyssa Pauler had 10 digs.

Consol won the JV match 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, and Brenham won the freshman match 25-16, 25-20.

Brenham will play at Katy Paetow on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert