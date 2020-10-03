Brenham volleyball team beats A&M Consolidated for ninth straight victory

BRENHAM — Brenham’s Brooke Bentke had 12 kills and 10 digs, and Jenna Hardy had 10 kills and three aces to help the Cubettes remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 sweep of A&M Consolidated in District 19-5A play Friday.

Abby Clayton and Tanner Dickens each had six kills for Brenham (9-0), while Kristen Kuehn had 15 assists, three aces and seven digs. Kaylen Kruse also had 15 assists and seven digs for the Cubettes, and Alyssa Pauler had 10 digs.

Consol won the JV match 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, and Brenham won the freshman match 25-16, 25-20.

Brenham will play at Katy Paetow on Tuesday.