Brenham volleyball team advances in playoffs to set up 19-5A rematch with Magnolia

Brenham head volleyball coach Debbie Yeager credits the toughness of District 19-5A for her team having to be focused every match. The Cubettes did their district proud again Tuesday, sweeping Austin Anderson 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 in the Class 5A area playoffs at Viking Gym.
Brenham will face 19-5A rival Magnolia in the regional quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday again at Bryan’s Viking Gym.
Brenham, which finished fourth in district at 10-4, knocked off 20-5A champion Lake Creek in bi-district last week before ousting the 17-5A runner-up Lady Trojans.
“We have to bring our A game every night, every district ballgame night,” Yeager said. “Everybody keeps each other honest. Some people have easy rides and some people work hard every night, and we are one of those groups that works every night, so we are proud of our district. We are all cheering each other on, and of course now we’re all going to meet each other.”
While Brenham and Magnolia face off, 19-5A’s other playoff teams College Station and Magnolia West will also meet again across town at Rudder’s The Armory at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Brenham (19-5) is just the second team to beat Austin Anderson (15-3) this season. The taller Cubettes had the advantage at the net but also managed to win the points when both teams got out of system and players had to chase down balls.
“What I liked was the setters hustling getting the ball up to the kids a little better,” Yeager said. “I liked [6-2 sophomore Brooke Bentke] playing her tail off on defense in the middle back. Just a lot of great plays I thought they made, but we will have to get better by Saturday.”
Brenham freshman Kristen Kuehn had 18 assists and junior Kaylen Kruse had 17. Kruse added three aces.
Bentke had seven digs, tied with senior Abby Clayton for second on the team behind senior libero Alyssa Pauler with 12. Brenham’s defense, which also got three blocks each from senior Jenna Hardy and Clayton, frustrated the Lady Trojans, who had only 15 kills, seven by Elizabeth Cortez.
The Cubettes had three players with at least seven kills led by Bentke with 14. Clayton added nine kills, and Hardy had seven. Sophomore Ada Stopschinski came off the bench for five kills, and senior middle Emma Silvey had four kills and two blocks, including the match winner.
By the time Brenham reached 10 points in each set, its smallest lead was four points, and the Cubettes led all three sets 20-10.
“I tell our players you just can’t play and swing as hard as you can,” Yeager said. “You have to have shots, and we work on shots and on defense, not letting the ball hit the ground, and its showing. And they are having fun. They are young with sophomores, freshmen, juniors, seniors all working together, and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”
