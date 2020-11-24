Brenham volleyball team advances in playoffs to set up 19-5A rematch with Magnolia

“What I liked was the setters hustling getting the ball up to the kids a little better,” Yeager said. “I liked [6-2 sophomore Brooke Bentke] playing her tail off on defense in the middle back. Just a lot of great plays I thought they made, but we will have to get better by Saturday.”

Brenham freshman Kristen Kuehn had 18 assists and junior Kaylen Kruse had 17. Kruse added three aces.

Bentke had seven digs, tied with senior Abby Clayton for second on the team behind senior libero Alyssa Pauler with 12. Brenham’s defense, which also got three blocks each from senior Jenna Hardy and Clayton, frustrated the Lady Trojans, who had only 15 kills, seven by Elizabeth Cortez.

The Cubettes had three players with at least seven kills led by Bentke with 14. Clayton added nine kills, and Hardy had seven. Sophomore Ada Stopschinski came off the bench for five kills, and senior middle Emma Silvey had four kills and two blocks, including the match winner.

By the time Brenham reached 10 points in each set, its smallest lead was four points, and the Cubettes led all three sets 20-10.