Brenham pulls out late win over A&M Consolidated in 19-5A baseball

Brenham built a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Third baseman Henry Cone doubled off the left-field wall, advancing to third on a sacrifice fly to deep right centerfield before scoring on a wild pitch.

Consol tied the game in the third on a sacrifice fly to center field by left fielder Brodie Daniel, which scored pinch runner Zach Haas from third base. But the Tigers left more to be desired, stranding two runners in scoring position as Bosse struck out second baseman Nathan Hodge to end the inning.

Scoring opportunites were scarce for the Tigers, but all four of their runners left on base were in scoring position. Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said getting one or two of those runners in could have changed the game.

“It’s tough when you’re facing a guy like that, that’s a big arm, power arm, and you’ve got to take advantage of opportunities that he gives or we give ourselves and we just didn’t do that,” Lennerton said.

Base running errors cost the Cubs a golden opportunity in the fifth inning. After getting runners to second and third on a leadoff single by Jake Kolkhorst and a double by Lampe, Eckhardt picked off Kolkhorst at third and then caught Lampe trying to steal third to get out of the jam.