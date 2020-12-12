Brenham loses to Marble Falls in wild showdown of big fourth-down plays

Brenham had a chance to force Marble Falls into a three-and-out on its first possession, but the Cubs drew a 15-yard penalty for roughing the punter. The Mustangs still ended up punting, but not until picking up another first down and taking more than four minutes off the clock, setting the tone with its ball-control ground game. Marble Falls never punted again, running 25 more plays than Brenham overall.

The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead on Barnes’ 28-yard field goal with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. Brenham defensive end Blake Jones and linebacker Ward combined to stop Becker behind the line on third-and-2 from the Cubs’ 10, forcing the field goal. The Cubs built on that as Ward returned the kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.

Brenham ended the first quarter with a 7-3 lead, despite having minus 4 yards on three plays, while Marble Falls had 45 yards on 15 plays.

Marble Falls took a 10-7 lead on a 19-yard touchdown reception by Adame on the team’s first pass after 25 straight runs. On fourth-and-5, Becker faked a handoff and rolled right, finding Adame.

Brenham took a 14-10 halftime lead on a 35-yard TD reception by running back Javon Dixon. Stackhouse threw a screen pass to Dixon, who did the rest in converting the fourth-and-9.