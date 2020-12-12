Brenham loses to Marble Falls in wild showdown of big fourth-down plays

BRENHAM — Marble Falls’ Logan Barnes hit a 40-yard field goal with 1.5 seconds left to give the Mustangs a 27-24 victory over the Brenham Cubs in Class 5A Division II bi-district action Friday night.
Some fans didn’t see Barnes’ field goal because of the dense fog that engulfed Cub Stadium late in the second half. Barnes’ second field goal of the night capped a wild ending to Marble Falls’ first playoff game in 10 years.
Brenham tied the game at 24 on an 18-yard reception by Brandon Ward just over two minutes earlier, converting fourth-and-7 on the score.
Marble Falls answered with a 35-yard run by Roberto Adame to the Brenham 40-yard line. The Cubs’ defense stiffened, but a 12-yard run by Adame on a fake punt converted a fourth-and-9 to set up the game-winning kick. Adame’s run was the game’s seventh fourth-down conversion with three of them going for touchdowns.
Marble Falls (7-2), which rolled into the playoffs by outscoring its last three opponents 153-0, advanced to the area round with its near error-free, Slot-T offense and by capitalizing on the game’s lone turnover.
The Mustangs churned out 322 yards rushing on 57 carries, attempting only three passes. Fullback Hayden Hoover led the way as the 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior had 164 yards on 26 carries. Junior Adame added 101 yards on 14 carries. Three others ran the football for the Mustangs, who were caught behind the line only twice.
“We were so concerned about their team speed, we felt our best bet was to power right at them,” Marble Falls coach Brian Herman told the Austin American-Statesman. “We put the pressure on the offensive line, because we live and die by them and they played their best game of the year.”
Marble Falls tied the game at 17 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter when quarterback Jake Becker scored from the 1 on fourth down to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive.
The Mustangs got the ball right back on an interception by Christopher Whitecotton. Marble Falls took advantage, methodically moving 50 yards in 12 plays to take a 24-17 lead on a 4-yard Becker run. Adame had a 3-yard run to the 25 on fourth-and-2 to keep the drive alive.
Brenham (6-4) quickly responded by picking up yardage in big chunks, but on second-and-5 the Cubs lost 5 yards back to the Marble Falls’ 21. Brenham quarterback Steven Stackhouse scrambled for only 3 yards on third down. Brenham was called for an illegal formation, but Marble Falls declined the penalty, setting up fourth-and-7. Ward got behind the defense for the game-tying touchdown, but the reprieve was short-lived for the Cubs as Barnes’ boomed home the winner.
Brenham, which hadn’t played since Nov. 20, suffered from penalties, while its defense never got a handle on Marble Falls’ misdirection offense.
Brenham had a chance to force Marble Falls into a three-and-out on its first possession, but the Cubs drew a 15-yard penalty for roughing the punter. The Mustangs still ended up punting, but not until picking up another first down and taking more than four minutes off the clock, setting the tone with its ball-control ground game. Marble Falls never punted again, running 25 more plays than Brenham overall.
The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead on Barnes’ 28-yard field goal with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. Brenham defensive end Blake Jones and linebacker Ward combined to stop Becker behind the line on third-and-2 from the Cubs’ 10, forcing the field goal. The Cubs built on that as Ward returned the kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.
Brenham ended the first quarter with a 7-3 lead, despite having minus 4 yards on three plays, while Marble Falls had 45 yards on 15 plays.
Marble Falls took a 10-7 lead on a 19-yard touchdown reception by Adame on the team’s first pass after 25 straight runs. On fourth-and-5, Becker faked a handoff and rolled right, finding Adame.
Brenham took a 14-10 halftime lead on a 35-yard TD reception by running back Javon Dixon. Stackhouse threw a screen pass to Dixon, who did the rest in converting the fourth-and-9.
To start the second half, Brenham had the ball for 14 plays but managed only a 27-yard Bender field goal for a 17-10 lead. The Cubs were able to overcome back-to-back holding penalties to reach midfield, then converted a fourth down to the Marble Falls’ 23 on a 5-yard run by J’Sin Lopez. But Brenham lost yardage on a fumbled exchange, and Marble Falls’ defense made a nice play on a screen pass to Dixon to force the field goal.
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!