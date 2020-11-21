Brenham football team easily beats Bastrop Cedar Creek

BASTROP — Brenham junior Steven Stackhouse threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and four different Cubs ran for touchdowns as they cruised past Bastrop Cedar Creek 49-7 on Friday in District 13-5A Division II play.
Javon Dixon ran for 50 yards and a touchdown for Brenham (6-3, 6-1), while Rylan Wooten had 35 yards and a TD on two carries. Keanu Jones and Stackhouse added TD runs as the Cubs built a 35-7 halftime lead with four TDs in the second quarter.
Amir Johnson caught five passes for 94 yards and a TD, and Cameron Richardson caught four passes for 59 yards and a TD. Stackhouse also caught a 26-yard TD pass from Wooten.
On defense, Brenham’s Kaden Watts, Alandrick Andrade and Quan Jones each had an interception.
