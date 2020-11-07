Brenham football team comes up just short against Leander Rouse

BRENHAM — Brenham had a promising drive to tie the game end as the clock expired, and Leander Rouse held on to beat the Cubs 26-19 on Friday night in District 13-5A Division II play at Cub Stadium.
The Cubs reached the Rouse 10-yard line on the final drive of the game, but receiver Cameron Richardson wasn’t able to get out-of-bounds before the clock ran out after catching a 42-yard pass.
Brenham (4-3, 4-1) failed to take sole possession of first place in 13-5A-II with two games remaining in the regular season.
Rouse (6-1, 5-0) executed a perfect seven-play, 74-yard drive in one minute, 17 seconds to take a 26-19 lead on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Mason Shorb with 39 seconds remaining.
Before that, Brenham fought to stay in the game. Trailing 19-12, the Cubs stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-4 at Brenham’s 28 with 2:13 left, keeping Rouse from running out the clock. Brenham then tied the game at 19 on the ensuing play as Steven Stackhouse hit Cameron Richardson on a 72-yard touchdown pass.
Shorb carved up the Cub secondary, throwing for 364 yards on 24-of-41 passing. His top target, Drew Henson, caught nine passes for 138 yards.
Brenham countered Rouse’s air-raid attack by running the ball 48 times for 193 yards. Stackhouse led the way with 88 yards on 16 carries followed by J’Sin Lopez’s 23 carries for 73 yards.
Brenham’s Brant Bender hit a 21-yard field goal on the Cubs’ opening possession, but the Brenham offense struggled to keep momentum throughout the rest of the first half as Rouse took a 13-3 lead into halftime.
Promising Brenham drives into Rouse territory were killed by a holding call and an 11-yard loss, respectively. Late in the first quarter, Brenham also missed a 31-yard field goal wide left.
After throwing an interception on its opening drive, Rouse relaxed on offense and began driving with Shorb finding open receivers. The Raiders settled for a pair of field goals from Mason Johnson, including a 23-yard attempt as time expired at the end of the first half.
Brenham looks to bounce back next Friday as the Cubs host Elgin (1-5, 1-4).
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!