Brenham football team comes up just short against Leander Rouse

BRENHAM — Brenham had a promising drive to tie the game end as the clock expired, and Leander Rouse held on to beat the Cubs 26-19 on Friday night in District 13-5A Division II play at Cub Stadium.

The Cubs reached the Rouse 10-yard line on the final drive of the game, but receiver Cameron Richardson wasn’t able to get out-of-bounds before the clock ran out after catching a 42-yard pass.

Brenham (4-3, 4-1) failed to take sole possession of first place in 13-5A-II with two games remaining in the regular season.

Rouse (6-1, 5-0) executed a perfect seven-play, 74-yard drive in one minute, 17 seconds to take a 26-19 lead on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Mason Shorb with 39 seconds remaining.

Before that, Brenham fought to stay in the game. Trailing 19-12, the Cubs stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-4 at Brenham’s 28 with 2:13 left, keeping Rouse from running out the clock. Brenham then tied the game at 19 on the ensuing play as Steven Stackhouse hit Cameron Richardson on a 72-yard touchdown pass.

Shorb carved up the Cub secondary, throwing for 364 yards on 24-of-41 passing. His top target, Drew Henson, caught nine passes for 138 yards.