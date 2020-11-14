Brenham 59, Elgin 7

BRENHAM — Five different Brenham Cubs ran for touchdowns as they cruised past Elgin 59-7 on Friday in District 13-5A Division II play.

J’Sin Lopez led Brenham’s rushing attack with 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Javon Dixon had 48 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Trenton Gilbert, Steven Stackhouse and Keanu Jones also had TD runs.

Stackhouse threw for 199 yards and a TD on 11-of-14 passing. Cameron Richardson led the Cubs in receiving with five catches for 119 yards and a TD.

Brenham’s Quan Jones also had an interception.

Brenham (5-3, 5-1) will play at Bastrop Cedar Creek next week, while Elgin (1-6, 1-5) will host Bastrop.