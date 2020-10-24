 Skip to main content
Brenham 47, Bastrop 3
Brenham 47, Bastrop 3

BRENHAM — Steven Stackhouse threw for 168 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 80 yards and two more scores to lead Brenham to a 47-3 victory over Bastrop on Friday in District 13-5A Division II play.

Brenham’s Kaden Watts, Adan Villatoro, Alandrick Andrade and Amir Johnson each caught a TD pass. J’Sin Lopez also ran for 87 yards on 16 carries for Brenham (3-2, 3-0), while Trenton Gilbert ran for 72 yards and a TD on 11 carries.

On defense, Watts recovered a fumble, and Andrade had an interception for the Cubs. Keanu Jones also had a sack as Brenham held Bastrop to less than 200 yards of offense.

Brenham will play at Pflugerville Connally next week, while Bastrop (1-4, 0-3) will play at Bastrop Cedar Creek.

