Brenham 41, Pflugerville Connally 0

PFLUGERVILLE — Brenham senior J’Sin Lopez ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, and Kaden Watts returned a punt 74 yards for another score to lead the Cubs past Pflugerville Connally 41-0 on Friday in District 13-5A Division II play.
Brenham senior Cameron Richardson caught four passes for 105 yards and two TDs as the Cubs improved to 4-2 overall and 4-0 in district.
Brenham will host Leander Rouse next week, while Connally will host Elgin.
