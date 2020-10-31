 Skip to main content
Brenham 41, Pflugerville Connally 0
PFLUGERVILLE — Brenham senior J’Sin Lopez ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, and Kaden Watts returned a punt 74 yards for another score to lead the Cubs past Pflugerville Connally 41-0 on Friday in District 13-5A Division II play.

Brenham senior Cameron Richardson caught four passes for 105 yards and two TDs as the Cubs improved to 4-2 overall and 4-0 in district.

Brenham will host Leander Rouse next week, while Connally will host Elgin.

