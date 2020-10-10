 Skip to main content
Brenham 35, Leander Glenn 14
LEANDER — Brenham’s Cameron Richardson had a pair of touchdown receptions and Eric Hemphill scored on an interception return to help the Cubs to a 35-14 victory over the Leander Glenn Grizzlies in a District 13-5A Division II opener Friday.

Hemphill’s 67-yard return and Richardson’s 49-yard touchdown catch gave Brenham (1-2) a 14-0 lead. After Glenn (1-2) tied the game at 14, Richardson came up with his second touchdown catch to jump-start the Cubs to their first victory of the season.

Javon Dixon led Brenham in rushing with 156 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Brenham quarterback Steven Stackhouse threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-21 passing and ran for 27 yards on 11 carries.

Brenham will host Georgetown East View next week.

