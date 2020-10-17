Brenham 28, Georgetown East View 26

BRENHAM — Steven Stackhouse threw two touchdown passes to Cameron Richardson, and Adan Villatoro returned an interception for a touchdown to lead Brenham past Georgetown East View 28-26 in District 13-5A Division II play Friday at Cub Stadium.

Brenham’s defense intercepted four passes, including two by Villatoro. Kaden Watts and Jermain Johnson each had one.

Stackhouse completed 13 of 22 passes for 137 yards and two TDs with one interception. He also rushed for 79 yards on 17 carries. Richardson caught seven passes for 88 yards, and J’Sin Lopez rushed for 142 yards and a TD on 19 carries.

Brenham (2-2, 2-0) will host Bastrop next week. East View fell to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in district.