Bremond, Somerville football teams trying to handle shifting schedules during pandemic

Preparing for an opponent each week is easy. Defending yourself and others against an invisible virus is tiring.

“It’s so hard to make sure you’re doing everything right against an invisible opponent,” Neatherlin said, who hasn’t had a COVID case in boys athletics. “All of our kids are together all the time whether we’re at school or not. We can’t ask them to quit living.”

After taking the week off with the Milano postponement, Neatherlin felt his team started slow against Iola. He’s not sure if the layoff was the reason, but there’s not much he can do.

“We had really good practices both weeks,” Neatherlin said. “The kids are pretty down about not playing. Next week it won’t be hard to get our kids up [to face rival Snook]. They should be excited”

Both Bremond and Somerville will adjust the rest of their season to make up the missed games and finish the season with three games in 10 days. Neither has room to reschedule another game before the UIL’s district certification deadline on Nov. 7.

“If someone else can’t play or we can’t play, we’re back against the wall to get them all played,” Kasowski said of the Tigers’ remaining games, which won’t resume until Oct. 21 at Wortham.