Bremond, Somerville football teams trying to handle shifting schedules during pandemic

Every time a football game is canceled or rescheduled because of COVID-19, there are two teams dealing with a totally different situation. One is disappointed it missed an opportunity to play. The other is dealing with the unknown of an illness which effects haven’t been easy to predict.
Looking forward to its first pep rally of the year, Somerville (0-4, 0-2 13-2A-II), learned Thursday night its district game with Burton was postponed. Bremond (4-2, 1-0 10-2A-II) rescheduled its Friday game with Mart and switched to remote learning Thursday because of positive COVID-19 tests in the school district. By Friday that decision was extended for one week until Oct. 16, postponing a second game.
“Things came unraveled in a hurry,” said Bremond football coach and athletics director Jeff Kasowski, who personally hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19. “We knew it could happen, but we were rocking along, keeping everything clean, and somehow, some way we got infected.”
Bremond ISD decided it would switch to remote learning and cancel extracurricular activities if the district ever had more than 10 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test results. As of Friday, the district’s lab-confirmed positive tests included five football players and two administrators, Kasowski said.
“It’s a little eye-opening how this all works,” Kasowski said. “None of the kids are real sick, but they tested positive. I think everybody was surprised at the number of positives.”
Kasowski plans on sending workout plans to the players to follow on their own, but he’s more concerned about getting his players healthy in more ways than one. Not only will the break in games and practices allow the sick players to recuperate, it also allows the Tigers’ banged up players to heal. The Tigers have played six games with four left.
Somerville’s season has been a little more stop-and-start.
The Yeguas had a false start to the season when its Aug. 28 season-opening game with Cushing lasted less than one quarter before lightning ended the game. Then COVID-19 stopped two of the Yeguas’ last three games, making an interesting 2020 even more interesting.
“The kids are disappointed,” Somerville football coach and athletics director Cal Neatherlin said. “This is just our new normal. We’re just trying to play.”
Friday’s game with Burton and Sept. 25’s game with Milano were both postponed the day before the games were to be played. Last week’s postponement was especially disappointing as the students arrived at school dressed for their first pep rally.
Despite the letdown, Neatherlin is staying positive. Somerville hasn’t missed a week of practice and still has a chance to play. He doesn’t want a repeat of the disappointment his athletes felt in the spring when their promising softball and baseball seasons were cut short by the University Interscholastic League halting extracurricular activities in April.
Preparing for an opponent each week is easy. Defending yourself and others against an invisible virus is tiring.
“It’s so hard to make sure you’re doing everything right against an invisible opponent,” Neatherlin said, who hasn’t had a COVID case in boys athletics. “All of our kids are together all the time whether we’re at school or not. We can’t ask them to quit living.”
After taking the week off with the Milano postponement, Neatherlin felt his team started slow against Iola. He’s not sure if the layoff was the reason, but there’s not much he can do.
“We had really good practices both weeks,” Neatherlin said. “The kids are pretty down about not playing. Next week it won’t be hard to get our kids up [to face rival Snook]. They should be excited”
Both Bremond and Somerville will adjust the rest of their season to make up the missed games and finish the season with three games in 10 days. Neither has room to reschedule another game before the UIL’s district certification deadline on Nov. 7.
“If someone else can’t play or we can’t play, we’re back against the wall to get them all played,” Kasowski said of the Tigers’ remaining games, which won’t resume until Oct. 21 at Wortham.
COVID-19 is a tricky situation for smaller schools that don’t have the depth to replace players in quarantine. Bremond has 30 players in its football program, including 13 on the JV, but will quit playing JV games once the Tigers’ varsity team resumes play.
Neatherlin also used the breaks to get healthy and get players extra time with class work. Staying healthy in all respects is the biggest challenge to finishing the season
“Injuries might be the difference in making the playoffs,” Neatherlin said. “This is a crazy year. We’ll figure out how to adjust whether we lighten up in practice or whatever. Whatever it is, I just want the kids to play.”
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated volleyball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!