Bremond shuts down practices for another week

Bremond, which postponed its District 10-2A football opener at Mart tonight because of positive COVID-19 cases, has switched to remote learning for one week, according to the school’s website. More positive tests caused the switch to remote learning along with shutting down extracurricular activities.

“We had more news and not good this morning,” Bremond head football coach and athletic director Jeff Kasowski said early Friday.

Bremond and Mart had moved Friday’s game to Nov. 6, which had been open. Now, the Tigers are in danger of not being able to play on Oct. 16 against Hubbard.

Kasowski said the district executive committee will meet on Monday morning to discuss adjusting the rest of the season. The district originally left one week open. It still has the option of playing the rest of the season every five days, leaving the minimum amount of rest required by the University Interscholastic League. This would allow for a possibility of two rescheduled games.

Bremond has four district games to play before the district certification deadline of Nov. 7. Kasowski said the committee discussed this option when setting the current schedule and is hopeful Monday’s meeting is just a formality.

“We’re hoping that will work,” Kasowski said.

The Chilton-Hubbard game scheduled for tonight also has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case in Chilton.