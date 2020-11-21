Bremond loses to Tenaha 42-30 in area playoffs

Bremond also failed to fall on three Tenaha fumbles, which could have changed the tide.

“Just couldn’t grab it,” Jeff Kasowski said. “If we would have just gotten one of those. There were about three of those where the ball was down and we had it and then we didn’t. That’s how the ball bounces, and it wasn’t our way tonight.”

Seth Kasowski brought the Tigers back to within 35-30 when he capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to TJ Grimes. The senior receiver reached behind him to tip the pass forward and complete the circus catch for the score. Two of Kasowski’s three completions came on the drive, including a 21-yard catch and scamper by Grimes prior to the score.

“You know, they’ve got to grow up sometime, so I’m proud of him and the man that he has become,” Jeff Kasowski said of his son. “He led this team well.”

A year after running through four rounds of the playoffs, exiting in the area round fell short of Bremond’s expectations. But in a season that held week-to-week uncertainty due to the spread of COVID-19, Jeff Kasowski said he was happy his seniors got to experience a full season.