WORTHAM — Bremond, which hadn’t played in three weeks because of COVID-19, returned in a big way with a 64-30 victory over the Wortham Bulldogs in District 10-2A Division II play Wednesday night.

Bremond (5-2, 2-0) scored 22 points in the first quarter and matched that in the second quarter for a 44-18 lead. Bremond, which hadn’t played since Oct. 2, will host Chilton at 6 p.m. Monday. Wortham (4-3, 1-2) hadn’t played since Oct. 9.