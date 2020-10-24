 Skip to main content
Bremond 64, Wortham 30
WORTHAM — Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski rushed for 228 yards and passed for 121 more with three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 64-30 victory over the Wortham Bulldogs in District 10-2A Division II action Wednesday night.

Bremond’s Logan Burnett had a pair of touchdown receptions and TJ Grimes added one as Kasowski completed 9 of 13 passes. He also averaged 16.3 yards per carry.

Bremond (5-2, 2-0) hadn’t played since Oct. 2 because of COVID-19. Wortham (4-3, 1-2) hadn’t played since Oct. 9. The Tigers will host Chilton on Monday.

