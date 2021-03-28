Bre Warren shows versatility at plate as Texas A&M softball team completes series sweep of No. 23 South Carolina

Texas A&M’s Bre Warren showed why she’s becoming one of the Southeastern Conference’s most dangerous freshman hitters in leading the Aggie softball team to a 2-1 victory over South Carolina on Sunday at Davis Diamond.
Warren hit a home run in the first inning and the speedster knocked in another run with an infield hit in helping the Aggies (23-5, 4-2) sweep the 23rd-ranked Gamecocks (17-10, 0-6). The left-handed hitting Warren had demonstrated gap power with six doubles and two triples, but the drive over the right-field fence was the first collegiate home run for the former College Station standout.
“Honestly, it just felt good to finally see that the work that I have been putting in has paid off,” Warren said. “It was just a big relief and a confidence boost, knowing that I can do it and just being able to do it for my team was really fun.”
Warren’s hitting allowed Makinzy Herzog (9-1) to pick up her eighth straight victory. The junior right-hander allowed only three hits. She struck out seven and walked five. Herzog bounced back from a no-decision in the opener Friday night. She was touched for three hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five, but walking five. She lost her shutout Sunday in the seventh, because of a walk, wild pitch and throwing error.
“I thought Herzog threw a great game today,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.
Herzog was at her best in the second inning when South Carolina loaded the bases with a hit batter and two infield singles with no outs. Herzog got back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout.
“She managed to get us out of that, just making pitches when she needed to make pitches,” Evans said. “She just buckled down and was so sharp and so good.”
Luckily for Herzog, her teammates added an insurance run in the fifth. Senior Kelly Martinez was hit by a pitch with one out. Junior pinch-runner Madi Jatzlau stole second and went to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Jatzlau scored on Warren’s single to the pitcher.
Warren, who wasn’t a full-time starter until the second week of the season, had her sixth multi-hit game. She raised her average to .429 (21 of 49), which is second on the team to junior Haley Lee (.437). Warren, who has walked 17 times and been hit by pitches twice, leads the team in on-base percentage at .588.
“Every time Bre goes up there, she’s going to be a hometown favorite, and you know she’s worked really hard,” Evans said. “She’s put in extra time and worked hard to get herself in the lineup, and she’s been one of our most consistent hitters throughout our lineup.”
•
NOTES — It was A&M’s first SEC series sweep since Auburn in April 27-29, 2018, when it opened Davis Diamond. A&M had been 8-25 in its 11 series since Auburn. … Unranked A&M moved into fourth place in the SEC behind No. 15 Arkansas (28-3, 9-0), No. 5 Florida (24-3, 8-1) and No. 4 Alabama (26-3, 6-2), which will play host to the Aggies on Thursday through Saturday. … Lee’s .986 slugging average leads the SEC. Lee ranks fourth in the SEC in batting. Warren’s on-base percentage would rank second in the league to South Carolina’s Makenzie Boesel (.594) if she had enough bats. Warren also would be tied for ninth in batting. … Herzog lowered her ERA to 0.73, which ranks second in the SEC behind Arkansas’ Lexi Kilfoyl (10-1, 0.63).