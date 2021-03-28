Bre Warren shows versatility at plate as Texas A&M softball team completes series sweep of No. 23 South Carolina

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herzog was at her best in the second inning when South Carolina loaded the bases with a hit batter and two infield singles with no outs. Herzog got back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout.

“She managed to get us out of that, just making pitches when she needed to make pitches,” Evans said. “She just buckled down and was so sharp and so good.”

Luckily for Herzog, her teammates added an insurance run in the fifth. Senior Kelly Martinez was hit by a pitch with one out. Junior pinch-runner Madi Jatzlau stole second and went to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Jatzlau scored on Warren’s single to the pitcher.

Warren, who wasn’t a full-time starter until the second week of the season, had her sixth multi-hit game. She raised her average to .429 (21 of 49), which is second on the team to junior Haley Lee (.437). Warren, who has walked 17 times and been hit by pitches twice, leads the team in on-base percentage at .588.

“Every time Bre goes up there, she’s going to be a hometown favorite, and you know she’s worked really hard,” Evans said. “She’s put in extra time and worked hard to get herself in the lineup, and she’s been one of our most consistent hitters throughout our lineup.”

•