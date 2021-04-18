Bre Warren leads Texas A&M softball team over Ole Miss 4-3 in series finale

The biggest hit of the season for the Texas A&M softball team traveled a mere 60 feet, but it felt like a game-winning homer to the Aggies.
Bre Warren’s single off the foot of Ole Miss pitcher Ava Tillmann scored a pair of runs and spurred A&M to a much-needed 4-3 Southeastern Conference victory Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond.
Warren’s two-out hit in the fifth inning with two runners on ricocheted off Tillmann toward the outfield grass between the second and first baseman. That scored pinch runner Star Ferguson from second base to break a 2-2 tie. It got better for A&M when Ole Miss first baseman Sydney Gutierrez, while on her knees, floated a throw home that was late. A&M trailing runner Shaylee Ackerman sped to third, continuing home for a 4-2 lead when catcher Autumn Gillespie’s throw sailed into left field.
Pitchers Grace Uribe and Makinzy Herzog made the lead stand up as the Aggies (28-13, 6-9) won for only the third time in 11 games, salvaging the finale of the three-game series.
“You feel like you want to get that monkey off your back,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “It was really important for us to win today. It’s an important statement we made to ourselves, that we can make adjustments, that we can stay in the fight. [And that] we have the maturity emotionally to go out there and keep battling and believe in ourselves.”
A&M, which lost the first two games of the series 2-1 and 3-1, had that resolve tested early. Surprising Ole Miss (28-15, 10-8), which was picked by the SEC coaches to finish last, scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning, gunning for its eighth victory in nine games.
“We kept fighting,” Evans said.
A&M tied the game in the fourth inning with help from Ole Miss.
Herzog reached on an infield hit and second baseman Blaise Biringer booted a potential double-play grounder. Sophomore Ackerman advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Warren lined a double off the fence in right-center field to score Herzog. Smith should have scored, but her base running gaffe wasn’t costly as Ashlynn Walls’ followed with an RBI single.
Warren, batting fifth, was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. She had been moved to leadoff earlier in the week, but went 1 for 11.
“Me honestly, I just want what’s best for the team,” Warren said. “I don’t look too much at the lineup placement, because everybody in the lineup is good, I’m just happy to be in the lineup, especially as a freshman.”
She came up twice at the perfect time for A&M, which in its last four SEC losses was hitting only .216 (22 of 102) with only three extra base hits.
“For her to get up there and basically tie the game for us, then she gets another opportunity and she hit that ball so hard off the pitcher [was huge],” Evans said. “It just took a lot of pressure off us and gave ourselves a lead.”
Warren’s double came off left-hander Anna Borgen, who didn’t allow an earned run in six innings Friday night, earning the victory.
“We went back and watched Friday’s film to look at how she was going to pitch to me,” Warren said. “It was important that I didn’t expand my zone when I had two strikes. I was looking to focus on that type of approach in the box.”
A&M freshman right-hander Uribe (7-3) allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks, allowing only one earned run.
“Grace Uribe was terrific today,” Evans said. “She went out there and really kept us in the ballgame.”
Ole Miss assistant coach Ryker Chason rattled Uribe early by calling out pitches, “so the hitters knew exactly what was coming,” Evans said.
A&M pitching coach Kara Dill and Uribe made an adjustment and Uribe retired 10 straight before being touched by back-to-back singles by Gutierrez and Biringer to plate a run.
“Once Grace made that adjustment, then they just actually had to be a hitter and figure out for themselves, and she had them off balance the whole time,” Evans said.
Herzog, the hard-luck loser in Friday’s game, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, working around two walks for her third save.
A&M still flirted with another heartbreaking loss.
Ole Miss’ Tate Whitley walked to open the seventh and was bunted to second. She moved to third on a wild pitch. Gillespie walked and stole second, but Jessica Puk popped up. Abbey Latham flew out to left fielder Warren who caught the ball as she backed into the fence to end the game.
“I was tracking it,” Warren said. “I wasn’t trying to move my eyes too much, so I wouldn’t lose track. I had [center fielder] Kelbi [Fortenberry] talking to me the whole way, so that was really helpful, too.”