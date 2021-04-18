Bre Warren leads Texas A&M softball team over Ole Miss 4-3 in series finale

A&M, which lost the first two games of the series 2-1 and 3-1, had that resolve tested early. Surprising Ole Miss (28-15, 10-8), which was picked by the SEC coaches to finish last, scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning, gunning for its eighth victory in nine games.

“We kept fighting,” Evans said.

A&M tied the game in the fourth inning with help from Ole Miss.

Herzog reached on an infield hit and second baseman Blaise Biringer booted a potential double-play grounder. Sophomore Ackerman advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Warren lined a double off the fence in right-center field to score Herzog. Smith should have scored, but her base running gaffe wasn’t costly as Ashlynn Walls’ followed with an RBI single.

Warren, batting fifth, was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. She had been moved to leadoff earlier in the week, but went 1 for 11.

“Me honestly, I just want what’s best for the team,” Warren said. “I don’t look too much at the lineup placement, because everybody in the lineup is good, I’m just happy to be in the lineup, especially as a freshman.”

She came up twice at the perfect time for A&M, which in its last four SEC losses was hitting only .216 (22 of 102) with only three extra base hits.