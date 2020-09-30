Brazos Valley weekly football capsules: Oct. 1-3

Et cetera: This is one of the top Class 3A games in the state according to the Harris Ratings along with Hallettsville-Jim Ned, Lorena-Troy, Canadian-Spearman and Comfort-Hondo. ... Cameron’s Zane Zeinert has 845 yards passing with 10 touchdowns. Za’korien Spikes has 17 receptions for 376 yards and five touchdowns. ... Rockdale junior Kobe Mitchell has thrown for 722 yards with 10 touchdowns. Cam’Ron Valdez has 528 yards rushing on 62 carries (8.5) with eight touchdowns and KeSean Raven has 26 receptions for 337 yards. ... This is the “Battle of the Bell,” which was donated by the Rockdale Sandow & Southern Railroad to the rivalry in 1954. Cameron won last year 31-3, earning the right to keep the brass train bell for the year. This is the 66th meeting in the series with Cameron leading 44-21.