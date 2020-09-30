 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley weekly football capsules: Oct. 1-3
NOTE — All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding tickets and crowd sizes.

College Station Cougars (8-5A-I) at Fort Bend Bush Broncos (20-6A), 6 p.m. Saturday

Last week: College Station 55, Hutto 14. Bush vs. Hightower, canceled.

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Harris Ratings: College Station by 25

Et cetera: College Station is ranked 10th in Class 5A-I by Texas Football.

Pflugerville Weiss Wolves (11-5A-I) at Rudder Rangers (10-5A-II), 7:30 p.m. Freiday

Last week: Leander Rouse 49, Weiss 27. Rudder 49, Bastrop 7

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Harris Ratings: Rudder by 17

Brenham Cubs (13-5A-II) at Magnolia Bulldogs (8-5A-I)

Last week: Magnolia West 49, Brenham 28. Katy Tompkins 24, Magnolia 21.

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Harris Ratings: Magnolia by 13

Et cetera: The longtime district rivals last met in 2016 with Magnolia winning 28-21. Magnolia’s 41-7 victory in 2015 snapped a six-game winning streak by the Cubs.

A&M Consolidated Tigers (10-5A-II) at Leander Rouse Raiders (13-5A-II)

Last week: Consol 63, University 13. Rouse 49, Pflugerville Weiss 27

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)

Harris Ratings: Consol by 21

Et cetera: Consol is ranked fifth in 5A-II by Texas Football.

11-3A-I: Cameron Yoemen at Rockdale Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Cameron 3-1, 1-0: Mexia 21-16; Bellville 41-54; Franklin 37-8; Lexington, canceled; Caldwell 54-27. Rockdale 2-3, 0-1: La Grange 40-14; Taylor 55-21; Lexington 34-35; Bellville 14-42; McGregor 40-49.

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM) & KMIL (105.1 FM)

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 7

Et cetera: This is one of the top Class 3A games in the state according to the Harris Ratings along with Hallettsville-Jim Ned, Lorena-Troy, Canadian-Spearman and Comfort-Hondo. ... Cameron’s Zane Zeinert has 845 yards passing with 10 touchdowns. Za’korien Spikes has 17 receptions for 376 yards and five touchdowns. ... Rockdale junior Kobe Mitchell has thrown for 722 yards with 10 touchdowns. Cam’Ron Valdez has 528 yards rushing on 62 carries (8.5) with eight touchdowns and KeSean Raven has 26 receptions for 337 yards. ... This is the “Battle of the Bell,” which was donated by the Rockdale Sandow & Southern Railroad to the rivalry in 1954. Cameron won last year 31-3, earning the right to keep the brass train bell for the year. This is the 66th meeting in the series with Cameron leading 44-21.

12-3A-II: Newton Eagles at Anderson-Shiro Owls

Thus far: Newton 1-3: Kirbyville 20-63; Jasper 20-63; West Orange-Stark 0-70; Kountze 72-7. Anderson-Shiro 3-2: Brazos 21-15; Somerville 34-7; Blanco 9-34. Trinity 12-14; Warren 13-12. Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 4

Harris Ratings: Newton by 34

Et cetera: Newton won the last two years 47-0 and 32-18.

13-3A-II: Franklin Lions at Riesel Indians, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Franklin 2-2, 1-0: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14. Riesel 2-3, 0-1: Marlin 38-13; Hamilton 39-14; Clyde 14-52; Bosqueville 26-52; Clifton 19-36

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 44

Et cetera: Franklin is ranked seventh in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 556 yards rushing and Bryson Washington adds 378.

11-2A-I: Centerville Tigers at Leon Cougars

Thus far: Centerville 4-1: New Waverly 12-34; Corrigan-Camden 42-0; Thorndale 30-14; Palestine Westwood 36-10; Bremond 36-32. Leon 3-1: Rosebud-Lott 49-34; Dawson 34-55; Somerville 30-29; Hamilton 40-22.

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 27

Et cetera: Centerville won last year 30-22, its third straight in the series. ... Leon’s last victory was 33-6 in 2010. ... Leon senior Jacob Robinson has 1,046 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and one interception and senior Tyson Cornett has 18 receptions for 435 yards with six touchdowns. ... Centerville sophomore Paxton Hancock has 523 yards rushing and Brant Roberts has 583 yards passing with eight touchdowns.

11-2A-I Groveton Indians at Normangee Panthers

Thus far: Groveton 2-3: Lovelady 36-16; Trinity 21-20; Joaquin 0-41; Shelbyville 54-27; Garrison 14-60. Normangee 4-0: Bremond 29-14; Iola & Garrison, canceled; Chilton 48-15; Lovelady 50-12; New Waverly 40-24

Harris Ratings: Normangee by 28

Et cetera: The two last met in a nondistrict series in 2016-17 with Groveton winning 55-0 and 62-37. ... Normangee’s Mason Hardy has thrown for 972 yards with 11 touchdowns and he adds 351 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Izaha Jones has 21 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns.

12-2A-I: Hearne Eagles at Rosebud-Lott Cougars, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Hearne 3-0, 1-0: Trinity 27-14; Franklin canceled; New Waverly canceled; Holland 21-20. R-Lott 1-3, 0-1: Leon 34-49; Wortham 13-32; Waco Texas Wind 60-0; Thrall 6-25

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 28

10-2A-II: Bremond Tigers at Frost Polar Bears

Thus far: Bremond 3-2: Normangee 14-29; Axtell 58-20; Milano 43-0; Dawson 24-13; Normangee 32-36. Frost 1-3: Meridan 0-27; Granger 13-29; Waco Texas Wind 28-10; Evadale 8-33

Harris Ratings: no line; Bremond is a prohibitive favorite

Et cetera: Bremond senior Seth Kasowski has 427 yards passing with three touchdowns and 908 yards rushing on 107 carries (8.5) with 10 touchdowns.

13-2A-II: Somerville Yeguas at Iola Bulldogs

Thus far: Somerville 0-3, 0-1: Hull-Daisetta & Cushing, canceled; Anderson-Shiro 7-34; Leon 29-30; Granger 20-17; Milano postponed. Iola 1-2, 1-1: Riesel, canceled; Buffalo, canceled; Lovelady 12-28; Burton 18-7; Snook 14-42.

Harris Ratings: Somerville by 5

Et cetera: Somerville’s Johnny Legg has passed for 310 yards and Jeremiah Teague has rushed for 383 yards. Vernon Woodberry has 14 catches for 305 yards

13-2A-II: Bartlett Bulldogs at Milano Eagles

Thus far: Bartlett 1-3, 0-1: Hubbard 6-54; Ranger 48-12; Meridan 0-7; Granger 12-52. Milano 1-3, 0-1: Valley Mills 32-13; Marlin 0-21; Bremond 0-43; Snook 7-22; Somerville postponed

Harris Ratings: Milano by 26

Et cetera: Milano freshman Josh Millar has 551 yards rushing.

13-2A-II: Snook Bluejays at Burton Panthers

Thus far: Snook 2-3, 2-0: Caldwell 26-28, Thorndale 0-6; Thrall 20-26; Milano 22-7; Iola 42-14. Burton 0-5, 0-1: Holland 12-27; Runge 0-14 Brazos 12-18; Iola 7-18; Ganado 7-65

Harris Ratings: Snook by 21

Et cetera: Snook junior Garrett Lero has 655 yards passing and six touchdowns. Senior Deshun Hamilton has 22 receptions for 402 yards with five touchdowns.

Coolidge Yellowjackets (12-A-I) at Calvert Trojans (13-A-II), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Coolidge 2-2: Jonesboro 0-48; Fort Worth THESA 54-18; Union Hill, canceled; Oakwood 36-38; Waco Parkview 60-24. Calvert 2-2: Gail Borden 42-62; Waco Parkview 46-0; Bastrop Tribe 32-28; Rankin 14-60

sixmanfootball.com line: Calvert by 45

Et cetera: This is Calvert’s Homecoming. ... Calvert is ranked fourth in Class A-II by Texas Football.

Dime Box Longhorns (14-A-II) at McDade Bulldogs (16-A-I), noon Saturday

Thus far: Dime Box 1-1: Prairie Lea 45-0; Ovilla Christian 13-58. McDade 1-0: SA Atonement 52-27.

sixmanfootball.com line: Dime Box by 43

Tomball Christian Eagles (TAPPS IV-4) at Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS IV-4)

Thus far: Tomball Christian 2-3: Thrall 26-8; Spring Legacy School of Sport Sciences 7-8; Lighthouse Christian (Springfield, Mo.) 45-48; Houston Christian 27-21; Beaumont Kelly 19-27. Brazos Christian 1-0: Austin Dominic Savio 51-14.

Bulverde Living Rock Academy Bobcats (TAPPS III-4) at St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS III-5)

Last week: Bulverde 70, San Antonio Winston 20. St. Joseph 48, Allen Academy 44

Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)

sixmanfootball.com line: St. Joseph by 42

Et cetera: St. Joseph is ranked fourth in Division III by sixmanfootball.com.

Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS I-6) vs. Medina Bobcats (16-A-I) at Seguin Lifegate

Thus far: Allen 0-1: St. Joseph 44-48. Medina 1-3: Saint Jo 12-58; Morton 32-35; WILCO 25-72; Rochelle 53-12; Union Hill 6-60

Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)

sixmanfootball.com line: Allen by 31

Et cetera: Allen is ranked sixth in TAPPS Division I/II by sixmanfootball.com.

Fort Bend Chargers (TAIAO South Division 2) vs. BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO South Division I), 7:30 p.m. Friday Allen Academy’s Baker Field

Thus far: Chargers 4-1: Victoria Cobra 68-58; Chester 71-39; Tyler King’s Academy 55-59; Prairie Lea 50-0; Houston Texas Christian 68-32. BVCHEA 2-2: Bastrop Tribe 0-46; Fort Bend Chargers 36-61; Temple CenTex 58-30; Texas Christian 43-22.

sixmanfootball.com line: Chargers by 23

Et cetera: The Chargers are ranked 10th in TAOIAO by sixmanfootball.com, BVCHEA is 16th.

