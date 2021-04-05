 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley players make TABC, TGCA all-state basketball teams
Brazos Valley players make TABC, TGCA all-state basketball teams

Six players from Brazos Valley girls and boys basketball teams were selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state teams.

College Station’s Na’layjah Johnson and Snook’s Jaycie Brisco both made TABC and TGCA all-state teams in Class 5A and 2A, respectively. Snook’s Jaivan Stringfellow joined Brisco on the TABC team, while Aliyah Collins (CS) and JaKayla Jones (Navasota) earned spots on the TGCA team.

Calvert’s MJ Thomas made the TABC 1A boys basketball all-state team and was named the state’s co-MVP on the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association’s all-state team.

