Brazos Valley high school football capsules

Wharton Tigers (12-4A-II) at Navasota Rattlers (13-4A-II)
Last year: Navasota 7-5, 6-0 in 12-4A-I; Wharton 5-6, 3-2 in 11-4A-II
Harris Ratings: Navasota by 20
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
Et cetera: Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the game until sold out. Both schools sold tickets during the week. ... Masks must be worn by third-graders and older while fans maintain social distance.
Diboll Lumberjacks (9-3A-I) at Madisonville Mustangs (10-4A-II)
Last year: Diboll 11-1, 6-0 in 11-3A-I; Madisonville 2-8, 0-6 in 8-4A-II
Harris Ratings: Diboll by 10
Et cetera: Tickets will not be sold at the game; both schools sold them during the week.
Cameron Yoemen (11-3A-I) at Mexia Blackats (7-4A-II)
Last year: Mexia 7-4, 5-1 in 8-4A-II; Cameron 11-2, 5-1 in 10-3A DI
Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)
Harris Ratings: Mexia by 6
Et cetera: Cameron beat Mexia 34-21 in last year’s opener.
Rockdale Tigers (11-3A-I) at La Grange Leopards (13-4A-II)
Last year: Rockdale 8-3, 4-2 in 10-3A-I; La Grange 8-4, 3-2 in 12-4A D II)
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 4
Et cetera: Rockdale is ranked seventh by Texas Football in Class 3A-I.
West Trojans (7-3A-I) at Lexington Eagles (13-3A-II)
Last year: West 4-7, 4-2 in 9-3A-I; Lexington 5-8, 3-1 in 8-3A-II
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 20
Et cetera: There will be no tickets sold at the game. Lexington is selling tickets in its administrative building until noon Friday.
Lorena Leopards (11-3A-I) at Franklin Lions (13-3A-II)
Last year: Lorena 5-5, 2-4 in 8-4A-II; Franklin 7-4, 4-2 in 11-3A-I
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 4
Et cetera: Tickets will not be sold at the game; both schools sold tickets during the week ... Franklin is ranked eighth by Texas Football in Class 3A-II. ... Lorena beat Franklin 42-21 last year.
Brazos Cougars (14-3A-II) at Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A-II), 7 p.m.
Last year: Brazos 3-8, 1-3 in 15-2A-I; Anderson-Shiro 8-3, 3-2 in 12-3A-II
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 24
Et cetera: Tickets will not be sold at the game after both schools sold them during the week. ... Fans must wear a mask and practice social distancing as they enter the stadium. Fans may remove mask while seated if practicing social distancing.
Trinity Tigers (9-3A-I) at Hearne Eagles (12-2A-I)
Last year: Trinity 0-10, 0-6 in 11-3A-I; Hearne 7-5, 4-2 in 13-2A-I
Harris Ratings: Hearne by 28
Et cetera: No tickets will be sold at the game. Hearne is selling tickets two days during the week. Trinity’s side is limited to 300 people and Hearne’s to 570.
Snook Bluejays (13-2A-II) at Caldwell Hornets (11-3A-I), 7 p.m.
Last year: Snook 4-7, 2-2 in 14-2A-II; Caldwell 3-7, 1-4 in 12-4A-II
Harris Ratings: Caldwell by 23
Et cetera: Tickets will not be sold at the game; both schools sold tickets during the week. Fans must wear a mask entering and when moving around the stadium but can remove it while seated with appropriate social distancing.
Centerville Tigers (11-2A-I) at New Waverly Bulldogs (13-3A-II)
Last year: Centerville 6-4, 5-0 in 9-2A-I; New Waverly 5-5, 1-4 in 12-3A-II
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 7
Rosebud-Lott Cougars (12-2A-I) at Leon Cougars (11-2A-I)
Last year: R-Lott 0-10, 0-6 in 13-2A-I; Leon 3-8, 3-2 in 9-2A-I
Harris Ratings: Leon by 25
Normangee Panthers (11-2A-I) at Bremond Tigers (10-2A-II)
Last year: Normangee 6-6, 4-1 in 9-2A-I; Bremond 12-2, 4-0 in 13-2A
Harris Ratings: Bremond by 20
Et cetera: Bremond will sell tickets at the gate if any remain from the schools’ presales. Capacity is 230 on the Normangee side and 270 on the Bremond side. ... Bremond is ranked seventh by Texas Football in Class 2A-II. ... Bremond beat Normangee 40-28 in last year’s opener.
Thrall Tigers (12-2A-I) at Iola Bulldogs (13-2A-II), 7 p.m.
Last year: Thrall 6-5, 3-3 in 13-2A-I; Iola 4-7, 1-3 in 13-2A-II
Harris Ratings: Thrall by 13
Et cetera: Tickets will not be sold at the game after both teams sold them during the week. ... Iola is selling 250 advance tickets for home games and 200 for road games this season. All tickets are $5.
Cushing Bearkats (11-2A-II) at Somerville Yeguas (13-2A-II), 7 p.m.
Last year: Cusing 1-9, 0-5 in 10-2A-I; Somerville 2-8, 0-4 in 14-2A-II
Harris Ratings: Somerville by 3
Et cetera: Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the stadium, which has a capacity of 350.. ... Somerville was scheduled to play Hull-Daisetta, but that game was canceled because of Hurricane Laura. Somerville was able to pick up Cushing.
Burton Panthers (13-2A-II) at Holland Hornets (12-2A-I)
Last year: Holland 13-1, 6-0 in 13-2A-I; Burton 6-5, 3-1 in 14-2A-II
Harris Ratings: Holland by 3
Milano Eagles (13-2A-II) at Valley Mills (7-2A-I)
Last year: Milano 1-9, 1-5 in 13-2A-I; Valley Mills 6-5, 3-2 in 7-2A-I
Harris Ratings: Valley Mills by 4
Calvert Trojans (13-A-II) at Borden County Coyotes (4-A-I), 7 p.m. Thursday
Last year: Calvert 8-4, 3-0 in 14-2A-II; Borden County 12-1, 4-0 in 6-A-I
sixmanfootball.com line: Borden County by 23
Et cetera: Calvert is ranked third by Texas Football in Class A-II, while Borden County is third in Class A-I.
