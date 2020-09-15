Brazos Valley football Week 3 honor roll

Special teams player of the week: K Vladamir Morales, Madisonville, jr.

Morales was perfect on kicks in the Mustangs’ 24-7 win over Teague, going 3-for-3 on PATs and connecting on a 35-yard field goal.

Other top performances

• Centerville’s Dillon Denman had eight catches for 133 yards and two TDs in Centerville’s 30-14 win over then-No. 10 Thorndale.

• Snook receiver Deshun Hamilton paced the passing game in the Bluejays’ 26-20 loss to Thrall, compiling 154 receiving yards on six receptions with two touchdowns. Hamilton’s two touchdowns were bombs, a 43-yarder and an 84-yarder late in the fourth quarter to get within a touchdown of the Tigers.

• Quarterback Mason Hardy helped Normangee to a 48-15 win over Chilton, completing 13 of 14 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He added 12 carries for 91 yards and two TDs.

• Normangee’s Izaha Jones was Hardy’s top target, reeling in seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The junior receiver also rushed for 63 yards and two TDs on six carries and even completed his only pass attempt for nine yards.